Regents approve plan to split new Nebraska football training facility project into two phases

Phase 1, which will cost about $135 million, will complete the new building on the site of the current Ed Weir track "with shelled space at the base of a new North Stadium tower."

The new building will serve as the future training home for the Husker football team, including a locker room, meeting space, medical areas and a weight room.

The remainder of the project, about $20 million, will build out the dining and study spaces for all of NU's 600 student-athletes in the new building, as well as pay for limited renovations to the Huskers' indoor practice space.

Left on the drawing room floor are proposed renovations to the Osborne Athletic Complex in North Stadium, which includes the current locker room, weight room and football offices and meeting spaces.

Also deleted from initial plans are fan improvements to be part of the new North Stadium tower, include escalators or elevators, restrooms and concessions areas. That work could be completed at a later date.

Chancellor Ronnie Green said splitting the work into two phases will keep the Go Big project from being delayed another year.