Red-zone woes crop up again as Nebraska fails to seize moment in second-half rally

Nebraska coach Scott Frost's decision, in regards to going for it or kicking a field goal, was relatively easy on that play. Sure, the Huskers didn't convert, but they still forced Minnesota's offense to operate handcuffed by its own end zone before going three-and-out.

That's when the game (and the decisions that come with it) heated up tenfold.

Martinez fired a dart to a wide-open Austin Allen on the first play of the ensuing drive, and the 6-foot-9 Aurora native barreled down the field for 40 yards to give the Huskers yet another chance to snatch the dangling carrot.

With Minnesota still clinging to a 21-16 lead at the end of the third quarter, the Huskers opted to run the ball to Yant on third-and-12, and the play gained 8 yards. Running in third-and-long situations often indicates a coach's intention to go for it on fourth down, and Yant's run only sweetened that temptation.

Frost had a lengthy break in the action between the third and fourth quarters to make his decision. Eventually, Connor Culp came trotting out.

He made a 50-yard field goal earlier in the game but also missed an extra point. This time, he was lined up in the middle of the hash marks for a 27-yard attempt. It sailed wide right.