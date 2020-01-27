You are the owner of this article.
Red-White Spring Game tickets on sale next week, Husker AD Moos says
Red-White Spring Game tickets on sale next week, Husker AD Moos says

Spring Game, 4.13

Fans pack Memorial Stadium during the Red-White Spring Game last April. The attendance figure for the game was 85,946.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska football fans can get their tickets to the Red-White Spring Game next week. 

Athletic director Bill Moos, speaking on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program Monday, said season-ticket holders will be able to buy spring game tickets beginning Feb. 4, and the general public will follow the next day. 

The Huskers have sold out the spring game each of the past two seasons under head coach Scott Frost. In 2019, it took less than three days to sell out the full allotment of tickets, even after the athletic department made some changes to the buying process in an effort to limit large orders. 

Nebraska is set to begin spring practice March 9. The team will practice for two weeks before UNL's spring break, take that week off, then return for three more weeks of practice leading up to the mid-April scrimmage. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

