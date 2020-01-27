Red-White Spring Game tickets on sale next week, Husker AD Moos says

Nebraska football fans can get their tickets to the Red-White Spring Game next week.

Athletic director Bill Moos, speaking on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program Monday, said season-ticket holders will be able to buy spring game tickets beginning Feb. 4, and the general public will follow the next day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Huskers have sold out the spring game each of the past two seasons under head coach Scott Frost. In 2019, it took less than three days to sell out the full allotment of tickets, even after the athletic department made some changes to the buying process in an effort to limit large orders.

Nebraska is set to begin spring practice March 9. The team will practice for two weeks before UNL's spring break, take that week off, then return for three more weeks of practice leading up to the mid-April scrimmage.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.