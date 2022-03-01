Red-White Spring Game set for BTN broadcast, 1 p.m. start on April 9

Most of the details for Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game were already set.
Now there's a start time, too.
The annual scrimmage at Memorial Stadium will start at 1 p.m. on April 9 and is slated for live broadcast on BTN, NU announced Tuesday.
The game will mark the end of Nebraska's 15-practice spring football session, which began Monday. NU is essentially practicing three times per week until the spring game, with a week off from March 12-19 for UNL's spring break.
As of late last week, NU had sold about 37,000 tickets for the spring game. In 2021, attendance was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and in 2020 it didn't happen at all because the Big Ten had suspended all athletics activities.
Tickets for the scrimmage can be purchased at
Huskers.com/tickets. They cost $10 for adults and $1 for eight-graders and younger. Tickets purchased at the gate on April 9 are $20.
After the Red-White Spring Game airs on BTN, the network will show the Husker baseball game against Rutgers at 3:15 p.m.
Spring Game 2019
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey (7) runs the ball during the second half of the Spring Game on April 13, 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2019
Nebraska coach Scott Frost enjoys a moment after the end of the 2019 Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2019
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez hands the ball off to Brody Belt during the first half of the 2019 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2019
Memorial Stadium is packed for the 2019 Spring Game
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2018
Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out of the tunnel before the 2018 Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2018
Three-year-old Bryn Wilke (left) of Lincoln cheers with the pom-poms of Nebraska cheerleader Morgan Holen before the 2018 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2018
A packed Memorial Stadium watches the first half of the Spring Game on April 21, 2018, Scott Frost's first as Husker coach.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2018
Red team quarterback Tristan Gebbia (14) celebrates a 57-yard touchdown pass to Kade Warner during 2018 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2017
Running back Austin Rose (23) hurdles defensive back Antonio Reed (16) as Avery Roberts (15) looks on during the 2017 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2017
Quarterback Tanner Lee signs autographs for fans after the 2017 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2017
Nebraska coach Mike Riley greets players as they come off the field during a timeout in the second quarter during the 2017 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2017
Defensive linemen Khalil Davis (94) and Carlos Davis (96) charge quarterback Andrew Bunch in the second half of the 2017 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2016
More than 72,000 fans showed up under cloudy skies, persistent wind, yet comfortable temperatures for the 2016 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2016
Members of the Husker volleyball team hoist their national championship trophy after receiving their championship rings on the field during the first half of Nebraska's annual Spring Game on April 16, 2016.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2016
Running back Devine Ozigbo (22) is brought down by defensive end Alex Davis (32) and defensive back Avery Anderson (4) during the 2016 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2015
A total of 76,881 Husker fans showed up for the annual Spring Game on April 11, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2015
Wide receiver Alonzo Moore (82) misses a touchdown pass thanks to the tight coverage of defensive back Avery Anderson during the 2015 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2014
Quarterback Tommy Armstrong passes the ball during the 2014 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2014
Making light of a recent tweet, Nebraska coach Bo Pelini emerges from the Tunnel Walk carrying a cat before Nebraska’s annual Spring Game on April 12, 2014.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2014
Running back Imani Cross (32) tries to hold off defensive back Nate Gerry (right) during the 2014 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2014
More than 60,000 fans — shown here during the national anthem — attended the 2014 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2014
Defensive back Zach Stovall (26) makes a diving tackle of quarterback Ryker Fyfe during the 2014 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2013
Nebraska's Taylor Martinez (3) and Scott Criss (67) guide Jack Hoffman on a 69-yard touchdown run during the 2013 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2013
David Sutton catches a touchdown while covered by Trevor Roach during the 2013 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2012
NU Athletic Director Tom Osborne addresses the fans on the videoboard after making the decision to cancel the Spring Game because of the weather April 14, 2012. As a token of his appreciation to the fans for coming out, Osborne offered free food at the concession stands for all the fans.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2012
Kayleen Russell, 10, tries to keep dry while waiting to see if the 2012 Spring Game would be played. Officials ended up deciding to cancel the game because of the weather.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2012
Husker fans take shelter from the rain on the West side of Memorial Stadium before the 2012 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2011
Nebraska's Ty Kildow runs with the ball during the 2011 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2011
The Red's Tyler Legate runs the ball during the 2011 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2011
A crowd of more than 66,000 attend the Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on April 16, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2011
The White's Rex Burkhead (22) is upended during the 2011 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2010
The White's Mike McNeill (44) throws a completion after picking the ball on the bounceroosky play in the first half of the 2010 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2010
Head coach Bo Pelini watches as the Red team kicks an extra point as he crosses the field during the 2010 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2010
Cody Green throws a pass to Niles Paul in the 2010 Spring Game.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game 2009
Fans cheer during the 2009 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2009
As the weather improved, the crowd grew during the first half of the 2009 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2008
Herbie Husker and Little Red entertain the crowd during the 2008 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2008
Roy Helu Jr. (10) outruns Terrence Moore (90) and Faron Klingelhoefer (85) during the 2008 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2008
Joe Ganz (green) points at his old running back and now linebacker Cody Glenn (34) during the 2008 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2007
Chris Brooks (1) is tackled by Steve Octavien after catching a pass in the 2007 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2007
Maurice Purify hauls in one of his four catches during the 2007 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2006
I-back Marlon Lucky (20) runs past linebacker Dontrell Moore to gain 13 yards in the 2006 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2006
Defensive back Titus Brothers uncorks a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter of the 2006 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2006
Wide receiver Nate Swift (87) sprints past linebacker Phillip Dillard (38) and defensive back Matt O'Hanlon in the 2006 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2005
Nebraska I-back Cory Ross breaks into the secondary on an 11-yard run in the first quarter of the 2005 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2005
Nebraska's Bill Callahan points and laughs at Demorrio Williams as he and other former Nebraska and current NFL players greeted the current Huskers out of the Tunnel Walk before the 2005 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2005
Quarterback Zac Taylor (13) calls a play in the White team's huddle during the 2005 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2005
Titus Brothers (21) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Nate Swift in the 2005 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2004
Matt Herian (11) gets ready to take on Andrew Shanle after catching a pass in the 2004 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2004
Quarterback Garth Glissman is chased by Adam Carriker (center) and Jay Moore during the 2004 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2003
A look at the crowd during the 2003 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2003
Ross Pilington heads up field after catching a pass from Jammal Lord during the 2003 Spring Game. Pilkington caught five passes for 67 yards.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2002
Nebraska I-back Dahrran Diedrick scored a touchdown and also rushed for game-high 96 yards in the 2002 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2002
The Red offensive line hold off White defenders Jon Clanton (55) and Trevor Johnson (88) to give quarterback Mike Stuntz time to look for a receiver during the 2002 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2001
Adrian Warrior (99), Patrick Kabongo (top left) and Manaia Brown (bottom right) combine to bring down White team I-back Thunder Collins in the 2001 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1999
Quarterback Eric Crouch hands off to running back Tyrone Uhlir during the 1999 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1998
Aaron Wills of the Red team knocks the ball from White team quarterback Jeff Perino early in the second quarter of the 1998 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1998
Frank Solich, then in his first season as head coach, watches the on-field action during the 1998 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1998
Correll Buckhalter runs down the sideline during the 1998 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1995
Then a redshirt quarterback, current Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost sets up to pass during the 1995 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1992
Fullback Cory Schlesinger (25) follows a teammate's block to score a touchdown in the 1992 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1992
Red team quarterback Tony Veland (16) looks for a way out as he's surrounded by White team defenders Jamie Liewer (70) and David White (96) during the 1992 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1990
Defensive tackle Paul Brungardt sacks Red quarterback Mickey Joseph, causing a fumble, during the 1990 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1990
Safety Reggie Cooper races down the sideline on a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 1990 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1989
Quarterback Mickey Joseph (1) bobbles the ball when he's hit by Jon Crippen and Marvin Sanders during the 1989 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1988
Wingback Dana Brinson (33) tries to evade Tahaun Lewis during the 1988 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1986
Tim McCoy (left) pulls down Lorenzo Hicks during the 1986 Spring Game.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1985
Doug DuBose, shown here during the 1985 Red-White Spring Game, is a member of Nebraska football's 2020 hall of fame class.
Journal Star file photo
Spring Game 1984
Doug DuBose (in white) sprints down the sideline as Neil Harris gives chase during the 1984 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
