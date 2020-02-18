Red-White Spring Game set for afternoon kick and BTN broadcast

Quarterback Luke McCaffrey looks for running room during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game is set for an afternoon kickoff and will again be broadcast live.
NU announced Tuesday afternoon that the April 18 scrimmage will start at 1 p.m. and is set for broadcast on Big Ten Network.
This is the second straight year the game has been slated for an early afternoon start and the BTN broadcast has also become a regular occurrence.
Nebraska is set to open spring ball on March 9 and will work two weeks, take UNL's spring break week off and then return for the first three weeks of April in the run-up to the intrasquad scrimmage.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
NU again will have a big crowd on hand for the scrimmage, which has sold out the past two seasons, but ticket sales are behind the rapid rates seen the first two seasons under head coach Scott Frost. Even still, the Huskers sold more than 54,000 tickets in the first 36 hours after they went on sale to the general public.
Photos from the 2019 spring game
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska's Brody Bolt (38) carries the ball for the Red team during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost (center) runs onto the field with his team to start the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws during the first half of the Red-White Spring on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska Red Team defensive back Deontai Williams (8) brings down White Team running back Miles Jones (26) during the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg waves to the crowd during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to pass Saturday during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost watches the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg waves to the crowd during the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Ashton McNally of Hickman picks a balloon to release at the first touchdown of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Evelyn Vanek (left) leads LaRue Ochsner through an inflatable obstacle course prior to the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday outside Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Former Husker Rex Burkhead signs a football for Teegan Anderson prior to the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday outside Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska Red Team linebacker Collin Miller (31) pulls down White Team running back Jaylin Bradley on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Running back Wyatt Mazour scores a touchdown for the Red during the first half of Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
White Team offensive linemen John Raridon (50) and Will Farniok (68) hold back Red Team defensive lineman Darrion Daniels on Saturday during the Nebraska spring game at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
White Team quarterback Luke McCaffrey carries the ball April 13 during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost walks off the field following the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Fans pack Memorial Stadium during the Red-White Spring Game last April. The attendance figure for the game was 85,946.
Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska defensive back Chad Alioth is tackled by receiver Jaron Woodyard after an interception during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska receiver Wyatt Liewer (85) scores a touchdown during the the Red-White Spring Game on April 13, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. Ticket sales for this year's game are trailing the pace of recent seasons.
Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska's Reid Karel (left) celebrates with Chad Alioth after Alioth intercepted a Red Team pass during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer catches a pass thrown by Matt Masker during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska's Jeremiah Stovall, playing for the White, breaks up a pass intended for the Red's Jaron Woodyard during the second half of the Huskers' spring game April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Quarterback Matt Masker throws a pass for the White Team during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Quarterback Luke McCaffrey looks for running room during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs the ball during the second half of the Red-Whitte Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska's Barret Pickering kicks a field goal for the Red Team during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch scrambles during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Harper Jones of Omaha plays amongst the columns prior to the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday outside Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Fans stand for a moment of silence before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
The Husker quarterbacks warm up before Saturday's Red-White Spring Game.
CHRIS BASNETT, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Seven-year-old Khyler Rivers (left) and his 4-year-old brother Marley Rivers wait to get balloons from Isavell Hernandez before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska quarterback Matt Masker puts on his helmet to take the field for the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Turner Corcoran joined future teammate Keyshawn Green at the All-American bowl Saturday in San Antonio. Both players turned in impressive performances.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game, 4.13
White Team defensive back Isaiah Stalbird (49) pulls down Red Team running back Wyatt Mazour (37) and defensive lineman Chris Walker joins the fray while quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks on during Nebraska's spring game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska recruits Noa Pola-Gates (left) and Quinton Newsome watch the Huskers warm up before the Red-White Spring Game in April at Memorial Stadium.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Will Honas
Former juco transfer Will Honas saw his junior season cut short by a knee injury, but was able to redshirt and now has two seasons remaining. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said this month that Honas is playing faster than ever and has a chance at a big year.
Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska Red Team tight end Austin Allen (11) can't come up with a pass reception on April 13 during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Flags line the sideline before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska assistant men's basketball coach Doc Sadler talks with Husker fans on the sidelines on Saturday during the Nebraska spring football game at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was a marquee player at the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Red Team wide receiver Jaron Woodyard tries to bring down a pass as White Team defensive back Jeramiah Stovall (24) defends in April during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska coach Scott Frost enjoys the moment at the end of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Red Team defensive back Cam Taylor (5) pushes White Team wide receiver Wyatt Liewer (85) as he jumps for a pass Saturday during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters calls out a play during the warmup session before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Quarterback Andrian Martinez throws a pass during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) coaches Mike Williams during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Avery Anderson (4) of the White Team prevents Andrew Hunt from catching a touchdown pass during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
The Red Team's Brody Belt (38) runs the ball during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Quarterback Andrian Martinez runs the ball during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Quarterback Andrew Bunch (left) hands off to Jaylin Bradley during the first half of the 2019 Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin watches warmups before the Red-White Spring Game last April at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg stands on the sideline during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks to players during warmups before the Red-White Spring Game April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Quarterback Andrian Martinez runs the ball in for a Red Team touchdown during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks with quarterback coach Mario Verduzco during warmups before the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Wyatt Mazour (37) of the Red Team evades Ryan Schommer (left) during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters coaches during warmups before the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium. Walters has mutually agreed to leave the program, sources confirmed to the Journal Star on Friday.
Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Wyatt Mazour of the Red Team scores a touchdown during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Brody Belt (38) of the Red Team runs the ball during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) hands the ball to Brody Belt during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held during the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4.13
Running back Wyatt Mazour of the Red Team runs the ball during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Wyatt Mazour of the Red Team catches a pass during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Quarterback Andrew Bunch throws during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Running back Wyatt Mazour (left) is tackled by the White Team's Ethan Cox during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game in April at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring Game, 4.13
Quarterback Noah Vedral (16) hands the ball off to running back Wyatt Mazour during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game, 4/13
-Flags line the sideline before the Nebraska spring football game in 2019 at Memorial Stadium.
Julie Koch
Contact the writer at
pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!