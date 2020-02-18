Red-White Spring Game set for afternoon kick and BTN broadcast

Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game is set for an afternoon kickoff and will again be broadcast live.

NU announced Tuesday afternoon that the April 18 scrimmage will start at 1 p.m. and is set for broadcast on Big Ten Network.

This is the second straight year the game has been slated for an early afternoon start and the BTN broadcast has also become a regular occurrence.

Nebraska is set to open spring ball on March 9 and will work two weeks, take UNL's spring break week off and then return for the first three weeks of April in the run-up to the intrasquad scrimmage.

NU again will have a big crowd on hand for the scrimmage, which has sold out the past two seasons, but ticket sales are behind the rapid rates seen the first two seasons under head coach Scott Frost. Even still, the Huskers sold more than 54,000 tickets in the first 36 hours after they went on sale to the general public.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

