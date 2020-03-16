Red-White Spring Game postponed from April 18; Moos says scrimmage 'most probably will not occur at all'

The university announced Monday evening that all tickets will be refunded and that more communication on that front will be coming soon from the NU ticketing office.

For now, though, NU student-athletes — football players and otherwise — have the choice of whether to stay on campus or head home. UNL canceled school this week and is on spring break next week. After that, classes will be all online and no in-person instruction will occur.

Moos said that he and the university leadership decided that they think the best place for most student-athletes to be is on campus because of the resources available on campus and the absence of any positive coronavirus tests so far in Lincoln or Lancaster County.

He added that he believes about half of NU's 650 student-athletes remain on campus at this time, and that the university has been providing food and other resources for them. However, there has been no coaching, no film or any other organized activities since the NCAA mandate on Friday. The athletic department is taking extensive care to make sure that there are no large groups gathered at any time, as well.

Moos said there were multiple meetings on Monday and that the athletic department personnel is dealing with a continuing stream of important conversations.