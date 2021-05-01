Red-White special teams review: Culp, Cerni highlight mostly quiet day

2. Cerni, in his first live action for Nebraska, had a 61-yard punt that came to a stop on the 12-yard line early in the second quarter. He didn't hit any high, hanging bombs that look good from the stands, but at the very least, Cerni appears to be an intriguing prospect. His lower ball flight probably needs to improve to help his coverage team get down the field.

Two things we learned or saw

1. A little different look on extra points and field goals in the first half, when walk-on running back Zach Weinmaster knelt down as the holder on Culp's kick attempts. Normally it's a quarterback or a punter handling the holding duties, but Weinmaster went largely unnoticed in his job, which is just what a holder would want.

2. The punting competition appears to be an open one. Przystup punted three times and averaged 50.7 yards, including the 70-yarder. Cerni also punted three times — once for the White Team and twice for the Red — averaging 46 yards per kick. Grant Detlefsen (two punts, 44.5 yard average) and Tyler Crawford (one punt for 53 yards) also got their shots in the second half.

One question to ponder before fall camp