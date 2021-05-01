Red-White offensive review: Our biggest takeaways, including seeing the RBs in live action

Quotes, notes and observations on Nebraska's offense after Saturday's Red-White Spring Game.

Three players who stood out

1. Oliver Martin finished with five catches for 47 yards and capped spring the way it went the whole time for him: smooth and productive. The former Iowa transfer has settled in nicely and on Saturday was part of a top trio that also included Samori Toure and Omar Manning.

2. A bunch of running backs had nice days, but a nod to Sevion Morrison’s outing since it’s the first time he’s played in front of fans at any time. Even walk-on Jaquez Yant had a first impression in an open practice a couple of weeks ago. Morrison had eight carries for 38 yards — five players actually accumulated more on the ground — but the first look was a positive one for the freshman from Oklahoma.

3. Toure operating out of the slot is a good-looking picture for the Huskers. He had three catches for 47 yards in the early going and did a lot of work in the middle of the field. He’s going to be a major factor in this offense.

Three moments that will have fans wanting fall to arrive sooner than later