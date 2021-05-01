Red-White defensive review: Our biggest takeaways from a good day for the Blackshirts

One question to ponder before fall camp

Can Nebraska's top-unit defense force more turnovers in 2021? "Turnovers are the biggest stat in the game," coach Scott Frost said. "Coach (Tom) Osborne always told us that. We've been emphasizing that. I don't know if I saw enough (this spring). We saw more. But I want to keep seeing it from the defense. We have guys who are capable of making plays to take the ball away."

Three sound bytes

1. These dogs have some bite. "Before we went out there, we let everyone know who was going on the field that they can't score," starting corner Cam Taylor-Britt said of the first-string defense pitching a first-half shutout. "This is every day for our defense. We try to come out every day and just dog-pound the offense every day. We just try to make it very tough on them to even get yards."