Red Report: WR Oliver Martin questionable vs. MSU; DB Taylor-Britt 'pressing'; Wright's season likely over

“I talked to Cam about it and I think he’s just trying to do a little too much,” Frost said. “If he just plays within the structure of what he’s supposed to do, a player like him is going to make plays happen. I think he’s pressing just a little too much and sometimes that can lead to a couple of bad plays. If he just does his job and stays within his role, the ball is going to find him and he’s going to make a play.”

Culp likely to get PK nod: Senior Connor Culp has missed five of his past six field goal attempts and was temporarily benched against Oklahoma after two misses, though he did return to kick an extra point after freshman walk-on Kelen Meyer had one blocked and returned for a safety.

Frost on Monday said the place-kicking job would be an open competition this week and, though he didn’t announce it categorically, he made it sound as if Culp will handle the duties against Michigan State.

“It’s a work in progress, but I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys,” Frost said. “They’ve just got to find their rhythm and Connor kicked well this week. We’ve got to trust him and let him go out and do his job.”