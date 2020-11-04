Red Report: Wilson/Piper rotation will continue; run game responsibilities; improved Northwestern attack

One year after Mick McCall's spread attack produced one of the worst offenses in Division I, Bajakian appears to have the Wildcats trending in a better direction.

"I think it’s a good mix of pro-style and college football offense, because they do implement some of the quarterback run game, but then they’re going to come back and have two tight ends and try to smash the ball a little bit, and they have a lot of pro-style passes mixed in there with a little under center as well," Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "I think that Coach Bajakian has done a good job of using the personnel that they have, and getting those guys in the right positions and letting them make the plays that they’re able to make, and using their quarterback correctly."

OLBs playing multiple roles: Nebraska's outside linebackers filled dual roles against Ohio State, both as traditional backers in Chinander's 3-4 defense, and as pass rushers out of a three-point stance when the Huskers used different fronts.

Expect that trend to continue, Chinander said, especially as those players get more comfortable in their roles.