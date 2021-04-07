Red Report: Williams says NU's decision to skip bowl was culture issue that needs to be fixed

The discussion continued Wednesday as inside linebacker Luke Reimer, a sophomore from Lincoln North Star, fielded questions on the subject.

"I think coach (Mike Dawson) is doing a really good job with special teams and just really emphasizing special teams for us — the intensity of it, the intent of it, everything," Reimer said. "I think it's going to be very improved."

All the linebackers are expected to play extensively on special teams, he said.

"It's another phase of the game," Reimer said. "Just like offense is a phase, defense is a phase — special teams is as equally important as those two other phases."

No shortcuts: Ru’Quan Buckley plays the kind of position where, after he arrives on campus, the general public might not see him or hear much from him for quite a while.

Such as life as a freshman defensive lineman in the Big Ten, even more so this spring at Nebraska, where defensive line coach Tony Tuioti’s group is chock full of returning veteran contributors. Still, Tuioti said the young guy from Michigan has impressed — remember, coaches hadn’t been able to see their incoming recruiting class for nearly a year because of the NCAA’s extended dead period.