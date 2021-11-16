Red Report: Williams expected to play; Chinander 'thankful' for recognition; Toure reflects on season

The texts were regarding Chinander being among 58 nominees for the Broyles Award, which annually is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Chinander, Nebraska’s fourth-year defensive coordinator, doesn’t take the news for granted.

“Obviously, I feel very honored to be mentioned with the other group of coaches, and to be considered by the Broyles Foundation and Broyles family,” he said. “But, with that being said, usually if things happen in a bad way on defense, that falls directly on me. These types of good things that happen — awards and those types of things — that’s a direct reflection of the assistant coaches and players that we have. I know that, and I know I wouldn’t be under consideration if we didn’t have the type of kids we have and the type of men we have coaching those positions.

“I’m thankful for them as well.”

Toure’s time winding down: Samori Toure’s year at Nebraska is winding down quickly.

The Montana graduate transfer has two games left in his Husker career and now will play them without most of the offensive staff that recruited him to Lincoln.