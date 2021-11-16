Red Report: Williams expected to play; Chinander 'thankful' for recognition; Toure reflects on season

Nebraska senior safety Deontai Williams, who’s missed the last two games with a knee injury, is practicing this week and may play Saturday.
“Hopefully, he’s ready to go. We’ll see,” Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “He’s got a lot to do with that. How does he feel? He can be cleared as long as he feels good.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Williams leads the Big Ten with four interceptions.
“I’m looking forward to him playing in the football game (Saturday), whether it’s a limited amount of snaps or the whole game,” Chinander said. “We’ll kind of see as the week goes on with him.”
“I think the guys want him to play,” Chinander added. “I think it allows us to rotate some more guys through, which at this time of the season becomes a big-time asset, especially when you’re playing in a physical football game like this. I think it’s a good morale boost to the defense and a physical attribute as well.”
In Williams' place, redshirt freshman Myles Farmer has started the past two games and played well overall. Before Williams' injury, Farmer was playing in rotation with Williams and sixth-year senior Marquel Dismuke.
Chinander recognized: Chinander received some pleasant texts Monday night as he was watching film in preparation for Wisconsin.
The texts were regarding Chinander being among 58 nominees for the Broyles Award, which annually is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Chinander, Nebraska’s fourth-year defensive coordinator, doesn’t take the news for granted.
“Obviously, I feel very honored to be mentioned with the other group of coaches, and to be considered by the Broyles Foundation and Broyles family,” he said. “But, with that being said, usually if things happen in a bad way on defense, that falls directly on me. These types of good things that happen — awards and those types of things — that’s a direct reflection of the assistant coaches and players that we have. I know that, and I know I wouldn’t be under consideration if we didn’t have the type of kids we have and the type of men we have coaching those positions.
“I’m thankful for them as well.”
Toure’s time winding down: Samori Toure’s year at Nebraska is winding down quickly.
The Montana graduate transfer has two games left in his Husker career and now will play them without most of the offensive staff that recruited him to Lincoln.
“It’s crazy. It feels like I just got here. The season’s went by pretty fast. My time here went by fast. But I’m just looking to finish this out strong and hopefully set a foundation for the team next year.”
Toure is seventh in the Big Ten with 718 receiving yards and leads the league in yards per catch (21.8). He needs 269 yards in the final two games to break Stanley Morgan Jr.’s single-season record of 986 yards and 282 to post the first 1,000-yard receiving season in school history. Toure will crack the top 10 single-season receiving marks with 71 yards over the final two games.
“I would say it’s definitely worked out. I’m always wanting to accomplish more,” Toure said of coming to Nebraska. “I wish I could have done more through that middle stretch of the season for sure, but I came here to do my best and help the team as much as I can and I feel like I’ve been able to help the team.”
Shrine Bowl invite: Toure has been invited to play in the Shrine Bowl, which is one of the most prestigious postseason all-star games for college players.
It's a chance to play against quality competition — not that it's been in short supply for Toure this year in the Big Ten, especially with top defenses in Wisconsin and Iowa still on the schedule — and to get in front of a ton of NFL personnel at the same time.
The Shrine Bowl is on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas. Senior linebacker/nickel JoJo Domann also was invited.
