Red Report: Why Fidone stayed after practice Tuesday; Toure's production; Domann on 'money downs'

Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone stayed on the field for extra work following Tuesday’s practice.
“I kept him out there trying to increase his confidence because he blew a couple (plays) — just trying to build him up,” Husker tight ends coach Sean Beckton told reporters.
The centerpiece of Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class, Fidone has been practicing for nearly three weeks as he comes back from a torn ACL suffered in the late stages of spring practice. He dressed for last week’s home game against Purdue but didn’t play.
“Right now, he’s not where he needs to be as far as being able to come out and compete,” Beckton said. “But that’s why you work with him, to build him up and give him confidence.”
The mental part of the game can be a challenge for inexperienced college players.
For Fidone, “It’s getting the signal, lining up quick and going and executing,” Beckton said. “We went through a script and a half of getting the signal and lining up quick. Just me and him. It’s getting to the line quickly and executing. It’s all got to happen really, really quick for him — and it’s really slow right now.”
Can Fidone be ready in time for Saturday’s game against fifth-ranked Ohio State?
“We’re working,” Beckton said. “We’ve been doing this for the last two weeks. We’ll see.”
A graduate of Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Fidone was rated as the No. 1 tight end in the 2021 class by both Rivals and 247Sports.
Beckton last week described Fidone as “one of the hardest-working individuals I've been around as a coach.”
Getting Toure going: Nebraska receiver Samori Toure’s production has declined in the past three games — he has six catches for 75 yards and no touchdowns during that stretch.
“I think it’s more about the (quarterback’s) progressions — Samori might be part of the progression but it didn’t get to him. Or maybe he was the first part but we had to move on,” Husker offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Toure leads the team with 29 receptions for 568 yards (19.6 ypc) and three touchdowns.
“We still have a lot of confidence in him and like getting him the ball,” Lubick said. “He’s doing some really good things. We’ve got to get him the ball more.”
Adrian Martinez and Toure just missed connecting on a deep ball right before halftime in Saturday’s loss to Purdue.
“That was a tough one on the long pass,” Lubick said. “Samori was open. He was the first one to say he could’ve made the catch. I think it was a little bit of the sun – he kind of lost it for a second. He could’ve laid out.
“The biggest thing, though — and Adrian would be the first guy to say this, too — we’ve got to give him a catchable ball. When you have a guy beat by three yards, you’ve got to give him a more catchable ball.
“It was a combination.”
Domann playing at high level: Through nine games, senior nickel JoJo Domann is ninth in the Big Ten in tackles (64) and tied for eighth with eight tackles for loss.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder isn’t just a tackler, though. Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson on Tuesday lauded Domann’s versatility.
“He’s got to do a bunch of different stuff,” Dawson said. “He’s got to walk out and cover a No. 2 receiver, he’s rushing off the edge like a defensive end. He’s coming up with some really big plays on money downs, third own, fourth-down stops. He’s done a great job that way. He’s a guy that’s played a ton of football here now and he takes a ton of pride in that. To see the effort that he puts out there has really been impressive. I think he’s learned to play harder and do it for an extended period of time.
“Doesn’t get many times where he’s off the field for us, certainly, so he’s logged a lot of snaps and I’m excited for him to finish this deal on the right note.”
Chinander on NFL decisions: Nebraska is sure to lose its sixth-year defensive seniors — safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, defensive lineman Ben Stille and linebacker JoJo Domann — after the season, but there will be others that have decisions to make, too.
That group is headlined by defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt and defensive lineman Damion Daniels but could include others, as well. Chinander was asked Tuesday about Taylor-Britt but spoke generally about how he approaches such conversations about the NFL with his players.
“Usually I like to have those conversations after the season,” he said. “To me, those conversations don’t help midseason. It doesn’t help the young man, it doesn’t help me. I don’t want that young man thinking about those type of things while he’s preparing for Ohio State or whoever he needs to prepare for. Usually, those conversations happen after the fact and then we’ll have an honest and open conversation. I always want to do right by the young man and his family first, and then we’ll talk through the situation after that.”
Familiar foe: Familiarity may or may not breed contempt, but it certainly helps Nebraska in its preparations for Ohio State this week.
Saturday will mark the sixth straight season and the eighth time in the last 10 years that the Huskers and Buckeyes have met.
Both defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and safety Myles Farmer said having seen OSU in recent years at least gives NU an idea of what to expect.
“It’s very helpful,” Farmer said of playing against OSU last season. “I got to see how they move, really, like how the receivers move, how the running backs operate, how the quarterbacks operate. I got to see how they operate as an offense.”
There will obviously be wrinkles, and with a new quarterback in C.J. Stroud, Ohio State’s offense won’t be a carbon copy of the unit NU saw in 2020. But even seeing the level Ohio State plays at can help, Chinander said.
“They’re always going to change things, they’re going to tweak things. They do a great job formationally with motions to try and hide some of those indicators that you have in the run and the pass game,” Chinander said. “But obviously when you play against guys, you have a feel for them. The receivers are back, and some of the O-linemen, the starters are back, and you have a feel for those guys and just what it feels like to play a team of that caliber. So I think it helps some.”
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.