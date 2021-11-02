Red Report: Why Fidone stayed after practice Tuesday; Toure's production; Domann on 'money downs'

That group is headlined by defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt and defensive lineman Damion Daniels but could include others, as well. Chinander was asked Tuesday about Taylor-Britt but spoke generally about how he approaches such conversations about the NFL with his players.

“Usually I like to have those conversations after the season,” he said. “To me, those conversations don’t help midseason. It doesn’t help the young man, it doesn’t help me. I don’t want that young man thinking about those type of things while he’s preparing for Ohio State or whoever he needs to prepare for. Usually, those conversations happen after the fact and then we’ll have an honest and open conversation. I always want to do right by the young man and his family first, and then we’ll talk through the situation after that.”

Familiar foe: Familiarity may or may not breed contempt, but it certainly helps Nebraska in its preparations for Ohio State this week.

Saturday will mark the sixth straight season and the eighth time in the last 10 years that the Huskers and Buckeyes have met.

Both defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and safety Myles Farmer said having seen OSU in recent years at least gives NU an idea of what to expect.