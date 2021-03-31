Red Report: Why did Fisher opt to return to NU? To lead best secondary in nation, he says

High expectations: Beckton's room also includes Travis Vokolek, a key contributor last season, as well as redshirt freshman Chris Hickman.

The coach has ample talent to work with.

"I told those guys yesterday (Tuesday) when we started practice, I expect those guys to be one of the top tight end groups in the country," the coach said. "That's the expectation I have. That's the expectation those guys have. If they're not living up to that standard, I'm going to let them know on a daily basis. They know if they're not living up to it with effort and execution, coach Beckton is going to be on their tails.

"It's going to manifest throughout the rest of the offense and rest of the team. That's our goal."

'Blaising' into spring: One young player to watch this spring may be Blaise Gunnerson, a 6-6, 250-pound outside linebacker from Carroll, Iowa, who's been hampered by injuries since arriving on campus last year.

Gunnerson dealt with hip and ankle issues in 2019 during his senior season at Kuemper Catholic and has now had surgery on both hips to shave down overgrown bones in a move he has said should cure the issue permanently.