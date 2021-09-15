Red Report: What impresses Lincoln Riley about the Huskers; CBs to be tested; Prochazka sees TDs

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley on Tuesday said he’s impressed with Nebraska on both sides of the ball.

Riley, widely considered one of the best offensive minds in college football, brought up NU’s secondary first.

“They do everything pretty well. They’re pretty experienced in the secondary, guys that have played a lot of ball,” Riley said of the Nebraska defense during his weekly news conference. “They’ve got a big, physical front. They do some things schematically that really challenge you. They do a good job mixing it up. They’re a good group, they really are. I think they’ve really improved looking at some of last year’s tape and on to this year.

“I think it’s a much better unit and they’re playing at a high level, there’s no doubt about it. It’s a challenge. They’ve done a nice job with that group and you can see it heading in a positive direction for them.”

The fifth-year Sooners head coach also said he recruited Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez “a little bit” and had high praise for the Huskers’ signal-caller.