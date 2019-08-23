As Nebraska rolls into the final week before its Aug. 31 season opener against South Alabama, some big decisions are near at hand.
The Huskers’ Friday morning practice, its 19th overall, represented the final “camp” style session before game week preparations begin.
Saturday will be a laid back one for NU as players will have a morning walk-through and then the Boneyard Bash at Memorial Stadium in front of UNL students in the evening.
Sunday is an off day and will feature a team picnic, and then Monday begins normal preparations for the Jaguars.
The weekend will involve plenty of key decisions, though, as head coach Scott Frost said Friday that coaches and players will meet to lay out depth chart positioning, redshirt plans and more.
Players are also set to vote Friday on team captains.
“I don’t want to do it too early, because I wanted guys to experience fall camp and see who will represent them the best and who the best leaders are,” Frost said. … “Probably I would guess the one difference from his year to years’ past is we don’t have a lot of seniors on offense, so it might not or could not or might possibly not be four seniors.
“But it’s going to be the two best leaders on offense and the two best leaders on (defense).”
Washington decision near at hand: With no resolution to sophomore running back Maurice Washington’s court case in California and the season opener closing in, Frost said Friday that he thinks a decision on Washington’s playing status will come soon.
Washington is facing two charges (one a felony) in Santa Clara County Superior Court after he allegedly sent a sexually explicit video to a former girlfriend who appears in the video and was underage at the time it was made. Washington does not appear in the video and did not have a hand in recording it.
His next court appearance is not slated until Sept. 3 and is expected to still be preliminary in nature – Washington hasn’t even formally pled yet after charges were first filed in February – so without an out-of-courtroom resolution in the coming days, NU will be tasked with have making a decision on Washington’s playing status before the case is closed.
“We’re starting to get more information about that and he’s had a great camp,” Frost said. “I want to do what’s right and I also want to do what’s best for the kid, so I think it’s getting close to a point in time where we’ll make a decision, but nothing’s final yet.”
Back-up QB conversation continues: NU’s back-up quarterback situation might not be as cut and dried as deciding on a No. 2 and a No. 3.
That’s a good complication for Frost and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and it’s driven by strong camp play from sophomore Noah Vedral and freshman Luke McCaffrey.
“Luke and Noah are both playing at a really high level right now, both doing some really good things,” Frost said. “I’d feel good about either one of them going into the ballgame.
Frost again mentioned improvement from junior walk-on Andrew Bunch and redshirt freshman walk-on Matt Masker, as well.
McCaffrey can play in up to four games without burning a redshirt, which will certainly play into the conversation about who plays behind Martinez.
Smothers impresses in Alabama: Speaking of Nebraska quarterbacks, 2020 verbal commitment Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama) started his senior year with a bang on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-2 signal-caller totaled 304 yards and three touchdowns in leading Muscle Shoals High to a 42-3 victory over Deshler.
Smothers transferred from Athens High back to Muscle Shoals, where he began his career and where his father, Shane, is now the offensive coordinator.
Smothers finished the night 15-of-23 for 206 yards, three scores and an interception and also ran eight times for 98 and a 41-yard touchdown, according to al.com.