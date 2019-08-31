Maurice Washington didn’t play until the third quarter of Nebraska’s season-opening 35-21 win over South Alabama because of a half-game suspension, head coach Scott Frost confirmed Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NU officials, which Frost said included football staff, “administration and campus,” arrived at that conclusion over the course of Thursday evening and Friday.
Washington is facing two charges -- one a felony -- in a California court, but will play for now, Frost said.
“We won’t consider any conditional discipline for him until the matter is completely adjudicated,” Frost added. “The plan was to sit him in the first half and play him in the second. He’ll play going forward, and I won’t have any other comment about it until it’s adjudicated in California.”
Frost left open the possibility that Washington, a San Jose, California native, could face additional punishment after the matter is settled in the Santa Clara County Superior Court.
Washington provided a spark for NU’s lethargic offense in the second half, rushing for 39 yards on six carries.
Washington’s next court appearance in California is Wednesday morning, but it is slated to be a continuation of the preliminary examination process only. Washington has not even entered a formal plea to the court so far. After traveling to California one time in the process, Washington has otherwise appeared remotely from attorney John C. Ball’s office in Lincoln. It was not immediately clear if Washington would be traveling back to California this week.
Dream comes true early for Jorgensen: Sophomore Barret Pickering suited up for Saturday’s game but did not play because of a “little tweak,” according to Frost.
“We decided to hold him out of this game,” the coach added.
That opened the door for walk-on freshman Dylan Jorgensen. A year ago, he was booting field goals across town at Seacrest Field. On Saturday, he was handling kickoff and place-kicking duties.
“It was amazing,” the Lincoln Southwest graduate said. “My first Tunnel Walk, going through the tunnel and seeing 90,000 people out there was insane and a dream come true, to be honest.”
Jorgensen connected on all five of his extra-point attempts, and his 31-yard field-goal attempt just before the break was blocked.
“A little upset about the missed field goal, but just brush it off,” he said. “I’ll come back next time.”
Jorgensen did have one trick up his sleeve. His kickoff attempt after the Huskers’ first score bounced inside the 5-yard line and hit the pylon in front of the end zone for a touchback.
“I wasn’t trying to do that, Jorgensen admitted. “I think I was trying to get the nerves out. I guess it just rolled my way.”
No tired legs: Because it scored two touchdowns, Nebraska’s defense was on the field for 14 of the first 17 minutes of the second half.
Senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels said the defenders do a drill called “sparring” during fall camp. The top until will be on the field for 12 to 24 plays straight against a no-huddle attack.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
“Rapid fire,” Daniels said.
The drill helped with second-half stamina on Saturday.
“Just them (South Alabama) giving us that look, that was nothing,” Daniels added. “We practiced it, we experienced it, so when we were out there, we were comfortable.”
The Jaguars finished with a 34:13-25:47 advantage in time of possession, including 21:14-8:46 in the second half.
Yards against hunger: Some good news about the NU offense Saturday. With 276 yards, the Huskers helped raise $5,520 in the fight against child hunger in Nebraska.
Through its Stronger Than Hunger campaign, Spreetail is donating $20 for every NU yard of offense this season. The funds will go to the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha and the Food Bank of Lincoln Child Hunger programs. Feeding America statistics show that more than 82,000 Nebraska children are struggling with hunger.
The Stronger Than Hunger campaign will continue throughout the regular season. For more information, visit
www.strongerthanhunger.org.
** Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31 **
Nebraska safety Eric Lee returns an interception 38 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
