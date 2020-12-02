Red Report: Versatile LB Nick Henrich happy to be healthy; school's out; catch the punt

Inside, then outside, then back inside. Maybe more outside.
That’s Nick Henrich’s football life, at least positionwise, these days.
The redshirt freshman linebacker from Omaha Burke played inside linebacker against Iowa after having spent most of the season in the rotation at outside linebacker, a spot he just began playing at the outset of preseason camp.
The moving around, though, doesn’t seem to bother him too much.
“It’s not been too bad,” Henrich said Tuesday. “I’m comfortable playing both positions, for sure. It’s been challenging, no doubt, but I’m really comfortable playing either.
“It comes pretty natural. When I first moved to outside, there were a couple of new techniques that were a little challenging to learn at first, but once I learned those, it was good. Moving back to inside, it’s all the same stuff, same technique I’ve been doing. So that hasn’t been too bad.”
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander called Henrich a player Nebraska had to find a way to get on the field before the season started, noting that he was too good to sit on the bench.
“I think the kid’s a stud. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Chinander said. “He’s a really smart guy and he’s just a football player.”
Henrich battled injury his first year-plus on campus and said getting past them has been key in his development.
“It was frustrating, once you’re over one thing then you have another,” Henrich said of injuries. “That was really difficult, but now that I’m healthy, I’m really just grateful to be healthy and you’ve always just got to stay ready because you never know when you’re going to get your shot.”
School’s out: One of the unique wrinkles of this season: The rest of it will happen between the fall and spring semester for Nebraska.
The school wrapped up finals early thanks to a compressed semester schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a late start means NU still has at least three games remaining on its slate.
“We're still limited to hours we can spend with them per day, but if we can get a little extra time here and there, it might help,” coach Scott Frost said on Monday.
While the mandatory schedule might not change much, it may mean the players are around the facility more than they are when class is in session.
“Basically get in the film room a lot more, you know?” junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said when asked what effect the extra free time would have. “Just stay at the stadium all day. What else do you have to do? Nothing. School is over, so we can bond together more and be here more, just (try) to get better.”
Catch the punt: Taylor-Britt said the wind affected the punt that he muffed against Iowa but didn’t want to use that as an excuse for what ended up being a costly turnover.
“We noticed that during pregame,” Taylor-Britt said of the wind. “I just saw it come off the (punter’s) foot, knew it was going to be a wobbly ball because pregame. But, just catch the ball and get what I can get to help the team out.
“As the ball is coming down, I see that it’s wobbling very funny and things like that. But then I just tried to make a play on it, and it fell out of my hand.”
Frost made a reference after the game to Nebraska returners having to make sure they catch every punt in practice, and Taylor-Britt acknowledged that had been an issue “here and there.”
“It shouldn't be that hard to catch a ball coming out of the air,” he said. “We're here for a reason and that's the job we need to get done.”
