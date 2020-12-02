Red Report: Versatile LB Nick Henrich happy to be healthy; school's out; catch the punt

Henrich battled injury his first year-plus on campus and said getting past them has been key in his development.

“It was frustrating, once you’re over one thing then you have another,” Henrich said of injuries. “That was really difficult, but now that I’m healthy, I’m really just grateful to be healthy and you’ve always just got to stay ready because you never know when you’re going to get your shot.”

School’s out: One of the unique wrinkles of this season: The rest of it will happen between the fall and spring semester for Nebraska.

The school wrapped up finals early thanks to a compressed semester schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a late start means NU still has at least three games remaining on its slate.

“We're still limited to hours we can spend with them per day, but if we can get a little extra time here and there, it might help,” coach Scott Frost said on Monday.

While the mandatory schedule might not change much, it may mean the players are around the facility more than they are when class is in session.