Red Report: Verduzco 'really comfortable' with QBs; RB race; special emphasis; Vokolek leading

“He’s pretty clean,” Verduzco said of Haarberg’s throwing motion. “So he’s learning our drop-backs and the mechanics with regards to those and how they apply to different pass routes and pass patterns. He was a pretty clean cat, what we saw on tape was pretty much what we got, which was good.”

Verduzco deferred to head coach Scott Frost about whether NU might need to look for a transfer quarterback after spring ball but didn't shy away from the fact that this month matters for the young guys in his group.

"Obviously that’s going to have some bearing on it, no doubt," he said.

Wide-open RB race: Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held has a full room of runners, and he was unwilling to tip his hand as to which ones are atop the depth chart.

After all, Monday marked only the fourth day of spring drills, and just the second in pads.

“The cart is not going to be ahead of the horse here,” he said. “We’re just going to keep playing, keep practicing. There isn’t a bell cow, so to speak. We’re going to find who those guys are going to be. Because we can’t have just one guy. We have to have multiple guys who can execute our offense.”