Nebraska will travel a bit heavier this week than it would on a typical conference road trip.
The Huskers are constrained by the Big Ten during league play to 74 players on a travel roster, but face no such restraints for a nonconference trip to Colorado.
Head coach Scott Frost said his program planned to bring 80 or 81 players to Boulder.
“We’re not under restriction, but we also don’t want to take the whole roster,” Frost said. “That will give us depth at a couple of positions.”
Jurgens had a good week: Other than the snapping issue, redshirt freshman Cameron Jurgens had a nice career debut, his coach said. .
"Cam actually played well. I thought he blocked well," Frost said. "Those snaps in the game, one killed the drive for sure when we snapped it over the quarterback's head. When you're asking the quarterback to catch a ball and read coverage or make a read in the run game and he's looking up and jumping to catch a ball and not even on the ground, it disrupts a lot of things for us.
"It's been a lot better this week. We've still got to see it in a game, but I have a ton of faith in Cam Jurgens. He's not only a great athlete, he's got a little nasty in him. He's a Nebraska kid that is as tough as most of the guys on the team and he plays that way, so I'm excited about him going forward."
It helps, Frost said, that Jurgens continues to get healthier. That's mean more reps in practice for him, along with other players who have been battling various bumps and bruises.
Offense much improved in practice: Frost was happy with the way his team practiced all through camp, but wasn’t shy about saying the offense didn’t have its best week in the lead-up to a disappointing opener against South Alabama.
This week looked different, according to the head coach.
"We tell the guys all the time they don't all of a sudden show up on Saturday and play well," Frost said. They’ve got to earn that and how you practice is how you’re going to play. I’ll feel a lot better about things if we play the way we practiced this week.”
Major changes for a familiar foe: NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti wasn’t at Nebraska last year, but he faced Colorado in November with Cal. The Bears beat the Buffs 33-21. Tuioti sees major differences in the way the CU offense operated last week under Jay Johnson compared to the year previous.
“Defensive head coach, they want to establish the run and probably control the clock a little bit and then take their shots when they need to,” Tuioti said. “From that aspect, that’s the big difference. They were more spread last year than this year.”
CU last week ran the ball 40 times (for 243 yards and four scores) and threw it 20. That’s a very small sample size, but CU was 52 percent pass last year.
“We talk about that all the time in our room: Being able to stop the run, that’s first and foremost. Our No. 1 priority,” Tuioti said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge to see our guys go up there and be stout against the run game.”
Dewitt expects big things from Davis: Alex Davis recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Week 1 but otherwise had something of a quiet stat line with just one credited tackle.
Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt said the senior’s presence felt much bigger.
“I thought ‘Ace’ did a really good job of affecting the quarterback’s throw,” he said. “I know it didn’t show up in the stat margin, but he probably would have got three or four sacks if they hadn’t jumped offside a couple times. There’s one or two of those plays where one of their wide receivers jumped offside and Ace got a good jump on the football and he was in the quarterback’s lap.
“I thought he did a good job of affecting the quarterback and his launch point and harassing him, even if we’re not necessarily getting a sack off it.”
South Alabama head coach Steve Campbell after the game called Davis, “a great player.”
Colorado (Sept. 7)
The good side (heads): Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault give the Buffaloes one of the top quarterback-receiver combinations in the country, something Nebraska fans are all too familiar with. Montez is a senior with 27 career starts. Shenault is likely headed to the NFL after this season.
The flip side (tails): A lot of unknowns with a new coach in Mel Tucker. Colorado lost its final seven games last season after starting the year 5-0. Can Tucker, the former defensive coordinator at Georgia and Alabama, bring more toughness to the Front Range?
Northern Illinois (Sept. 14)
The good side (heads): The Huskies should be solid defensively, despite the loss of two-time All-American Sutton Smith. All three starting linebackers return, as do both starting safeties from a unit that ranked 34th nationally in scoring defense.
The flip side (tails): NIU was a disaster on offense in 2018, with the team ranking 120th or worse nationally in scoring, passing and total offense. This season has seen a wide-open quarterback race to lead what will be a brand new scheme.
Illinois (Sept. 21)
The good side (heads): Illinois' rushing attack was second in the Big Ten and 12th nationally last season, and the Illini return four of five O-linemen and three of the top four rushers from that unit. RB Reggie Corbin averaged 8.5 yards per carry.
The flip side (tails): It's hard to be worse on defense than Illinois was last year. Head coach Lovie Smith made himself defensive coordinator, so it remains to be seen if the Illini spice up their relatively basic schemes on that side of the ball.
Ohio State (Sept. 28)
The good side (heads): The same as it always is. The Buckeyes have the most talent, top to bottom, in the league. Schemes don't matter as much when your guys are consistently better than the other guys.
The flip side (tails): OSU has been leaky at times on defense, especially in playoff-killing losses the last two seasons to Iowa and Purdue. That unit needs to be better for the amount of talent on that side of the ball.
Northwestern (Oct. 5)
The good side (heads): The defense should be really good, with returning starters at all three levels and difference-makers in defensive end Joe Gaziano and linebacker Paddy Fisher. If that unit performs, the Wildcats will be in every game they play.
The flip side (tails): Northwestern needs to replace a lot of production from an offense that wasn't all that great last year. The Wildcats will break in a new starting quarterback and must replace their two top receivers.
Minnesota (Oct. 19)
The good side (heads): Every player who did anything of note statistically returns offensively. Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman provide quality targets at receiver, and Mohamed Ibrahim, Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks give Minnesota three excellent running backs.
The flip side (tails): Minnesota needs better QB play, whether it's Tanner Morgan or Zack Annexstad, to complement the rest of the weapons on that side of the ball. The 'D' improved after a coordinator change last year — does that momentum continue?
Indiana (Oct. 26)
The good side (heads): A lot of talent back offensively, including quarterback Peyton Ramsey and running back Stevie Scott. Hoosiers are just good enough to play anyone tough.
The flip side (tails): The lack of overall depth will continue to keep this program down. The Hoosiers last season were seventh or worse in the conference in scoring offense and defense, rushing offense and defense, passing defense and total offense and defense. There just aren't enough horses in the stable.
Purdue (Nov. 2)
The good side (heads): Perhaps the best big-play offense in the league, with strong-armed quarterback Elijah Sindelar throwing to Rondale Moore. There are some holes to fill, but those two provide a good place to start.
The flip side (tails): If it weren't for Illinois, the Boilermakers would have had the worst defense in the Big Ten last season. Purdue allowed 30 or more points seven times, including four times in its last five games.
Wisconsin (Nov. 16)
The good side (heads): No program has a more entrenched identity than the Badgers, even after a down year last season. That will allow the Badgers to weather the rough times that will undoubtedly come as they work to plug several holes on both sides of the ball.
The flip side (tails): Wisconsin has won in spite of its quarterback play for what seems like forever now, and that may continue in 2019. Four-star recruit Graham Mertz is an intriguing prospect, but he may not beat out Jack Coan for the starting job. UW could use a difference-maker at the position.
Maryland (Nov. 23)
The good side (heads): New head coach Mike Locksley is an ace recruiter, and the Terps need all the bodies they can get. There are some interesting pieces, especially offensively, and Locksley should lure even more to College Park.
The flip side (tails): There might not be a more star-crossed team in the country when it comes to injuries. Maryland will have its fifth different opening-day starter at quarterback in the past five seasons, and already this year the Terps have lost promising sophomore receiver Jeshaun Jones for the season with a torn ACL.
Iowa (Nov. 29)
The good side (heads): The Hawkeyes will be able to control a lot of games with their defensive line, and there might not be a better team in the conference at getting after the quarterback. Big, tough and physical will go a long way when you're playing defense.
The flip side (tails): Even with a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley and veteran tackles in Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs, the offense just isn't dynamic. For a team built on running the ball Iowa wasn't particularly good on the ground last season, ranking 10th in the league in rushing.
