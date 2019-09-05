{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska will travel a bit heavier this week than it would on a typical conference road trip.

The Huskers are constrained by the Big Ten during league play to 74 players on a travel roster, but face no such restraints for a nonconference trip to Colorado.

Head coach Scott Frost said his program planned to bring 80 or 81 players to Boulder.

“We’re not under restriction, but we also don’t want to take the whole roster,” Frost said. “That will give us depth at a couple of positions.”

Jurgens had a good week: Other than the snapping issue, redshirt freshman Cameron Jurgens had a nice career debut, his coach said. .

"Cam actually played well. I thought he blocked well," Frost said. "Those snaps in the game, one killed the drive for sure when we snapped it over the quarterback's head. When you're asking the quarterback to catch a ball and read coverage or make a read in the run game and he's looking up and jumping to catch a ball and not even on the ground, it disrupts a lot of things for us.

"It's been a lot better this week. We've still got to see it in a game, but I have a ton of faith in Cam Jurgens. He's not only a great athlete, he's got a little nasty in him. He's a Nebraska kid that is as tough as most of the guys on the team and he plays that way, so I'm excited about him going forward." 

It helps, Frost said, that Jurgens continues to get healthier. That's mean more reps in practice for him, along with other players who have been battling various bumps and bruises.

Offense much improved in practice: Frost was happy with the way his team practiced all through camp, but wasn’t shy about saying the offense didn’t have its best week in the lead-up to a disappointing opener against South Alabama.

This week looked different, according to the head coach.

"We tell the guys all the time they don't all of a sudden show up on Saturday and play well," Frost said. They’ve got to earn that and how you practice is how you’re going to play. I’ll feel a lot better about things if we play the way we practiced this week.”

Major changes for a familiar foe: NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti wasn’t at Nebraska last year, but he faced Colorado in November with Cal. The Bears beat the Buffs 33-21. Tuioti sees major differences in the way the CU offense operated last week under Jay Johnson compared to the year previous.

“Defensive head coach, they want to establish the run and probably control the clock a little bit and then take their shots when they need to,” Tuioti said. “From that aspect, that’s the big difference. They were more spread last year than this year.”

CU last week ran the ball 40 times (for 243 yards and four scores) and threw it 20. That’s a very small sample size, but CU was 52 percent pass last year.

“We talk about that all the time in our room: Being able to stop the run, that’s first and foremost. Our No. 1 priority,” Tuioti said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge to see our guys go up there and be stout against the run game.”

Dewitt expects big things from Davis: Alex Davis recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Week 1 but otherwise had something of a quiet stat line with just one credited tackle.

Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt said the senior’s presence felt much bigger.

“I thought ‘Ace’ did a really good job of affecting the quarterback’s throw,” he said. “I know it didn’t show up in the stat margin, but he probably would have got three or four sacks if they hadn’t jumped offside a couple times. There’s one or two of those plays where one of their wide receivers jumped offside and Ace got a good jump on the football and he was in the quarterback’s lap.

“I thought he did a good job of affecting the quarterback and his launch point and harassing him, even if we’re not necessarily getting a sack off it.”

South Alabama head coach Steve Campbell after the game called Davis, “a great player.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

