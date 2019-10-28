Nebraska's quarterback picture remains unclear heading into Purdue week.
Head coach Scott Frost said sophomores Adrian Martinez and Noah Vedral and true freshman Luke McCaffrey remained “nicked up,” but he noted all three will be fine.
For what it's worth, Martinez is listed No. 1 on the depth chart, Vedral is No. 2 and McCaffrey is No. 3.
“All three of those kids are good players and we are in a good spot to have all three of them,” Frost said. “I don’t know if I have ever had three on a team that have the talent of the three that we have right now. So, that spells good things for the future and right now they are all three nicked up, so we are going to have to do the best we can in the short term.”
Vedral originally hurt his ankle against Minnesota and left Saturday’s game in pain in the second quarter. After the game he said the training staff “spatted” his injured ankle up with tape and it, “was pretty immovable,” so he was able to come back in when McCaffrey came up limping early in the fourth quarter. McCaffrey had a bag of ice on his left knee on the sideline.
"I think it's just bad breaks to some degree," Frost said. "We had to put our team in the best position to win Saturday and that meant some quarterback runs."
Frost said the plan remains to redshirt McCaffrey, meaning he can appear in two of NU’s final four games.
Martinez was originally injured Oct. 5 against Northwestern and didn’t play against Minnesota a week later, but was actually available in an emergency situation against IU, meaning he’s moving closer to being healthy. It remains an open question, though, who will be the healthiest and the most ready come Saturday at Purdue.
Frost trusts RB Mills: Junior running back Dedrick Mills did not have a carry in the second half against Indiana. Frost said it had nothing to do with him missing a block that led to a Vedral fumble in the first half.
“I trust Dedrick Mills to go out and make plays. He plays hard,” Frost said. “He made one mistake and missed a block. Unfortunately, it led to a fumble and probably a 14-point swing in that game.”
Frost said the playing time in the second half was mostly dictated by Wan’Dale Robinson’s comfort at running back because the freshman had missed significant practice time during the week and wasn’t up to speed at wide receiver.
Pickering wants to play: Sophomore kicker Barret Pickering said Monday he’s had no conversations with the Nebraska coaching staff about redshirting this season.
After missing NU’s first seven games because of injury, Pickering made his season debut Saturday against Indiana. He made all four of his extra point attempts, but missed a 32-yard field goal early in the game before later making a 30-yarder.
“I want to play and do what’s best for the team and win games,” Pickering said. “So if (Frost) wants to redshirt me that’s in his hands, but I want to play, and I want to help this team win.”
Ferguson back: Frost said senior linebacker Tyrin Ferguson was not available against Indiana. He did not specify why. Ferguson will be available for Purdue.
