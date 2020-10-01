Red Report: Thompkins surprising; Brown impressing; Vokolek emerging; tight end targets

Brown continues to impress: From almost the day he first stepped on campus as a midyear enrollee in January, true freshman receiver Alante Brown has turned heads in Nebraska’s football facility.

That hasn’t changed as the months have gone by, with the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder earning praise Thursday from a veteran teammate and NU’s new offensive coordinator.

“I think Alante has turned some eyes,” senior tight end Jack Stoll said. “When he goes full speed, I don’t think anyone can stop him.”

On the first day of spring practice way back when, Brown turned a slant route into a touchdown and drew praise from head coach Scott Frost.

Since then, the Chicago native’s work ethic has made an impression.

“I think his attitude and how hungry he is to get better has definitely impressed not only the coaches, but his teammates,” Husker offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “He always stays after and catches balls. He’s done a ton of work in the summertime just to learn the offense.”

Brown was a quarterback for three years at Simeon High School in Chicago before playing receiver at St. Thomas More Prep School in Connecticut before coming to Lincoln.