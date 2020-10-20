Red Report: Thompkins No. 2 running back; return game candidates; roster math; Jackson up for award

"Sometimes you used to take a few extra guys that you thought were going to help you in the future so they could see what road games were supposed to look like and those types of things," NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "But now with no redshirts, it's the guys that are going to play in the game... So everybody that's in the two-deep on any special team or defense or offense has to travel right now, then the others get picked from what's left."

Jackson up for award: Junior outside linebacker Damian Jackson was nominated for the 2020 Armed Forces Merit Award, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.

Jackson, who served as a Navy SEAL for four years after high school, was one of five finalists for the 2019 version of the award. He is one of 38 nominees this year, and one of eight active college football players.