 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical top story
RED REPORT

Red Report: The position Frost says is 'obviously' improved; Husker QBs meet the media

  • Updated
  • 0
FB Spring Practice

Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola works with his players during a Feb. 28 practice.

 Nebraska Athletics

Scott Frost was in the middle of an answer about his quarterbacks having to learn new footwork and progressions under Mark Whipple on Wednesday when he made a point of addressing another element of NU’s offseason of change on offense.

“That combined with obviously improved offensive line play, even through (five) days, there’s a lot of good things happening and it’s been positive,” Frost said.

What makes the change up front that clear to the fifth-year coach?

“The first thing is they’re just coming off the ball. That’s been something that I’ve been frustrated with for a long time. Shoot, when I was playing here, guys looked like they were in 40-yard dashes when the ball was snapped. That wasn’t up to the standard that I wanted, that’s the first thing.

“Protection has been better, too, though. I think Donny’s (OL coach Donovan Raiola) just done a good job with those guys’ mentality and technique and I can’t wait to watch them keep improving.”

People are also reading…

A pair of 'pleasant surprises:' NU is working a pair of veteran offensive line transfers into the mix this spring, but neither arrived as sure-fire starters.

The head coach said Kevin Williams Jr. and Hunter Anthony are both off to a good start, however.

“I think everybody’s been pleasantly surprised with both of them early on,” Frost said. “I love both of their attitudes. They’re both tough, they’re both doing really good things and they’re going to compete for time.”

Anthony, the Oklahoma State transfer, has played at least some right tackle in camp and it appeared in photos provided by the university that Williams was playing left guard with 2021 starter Nouredin Nouili flipped to right guard. Frost, though, said they’re moving around over the spring.

“One of them’s at guard and one of them’s at tackle, but I saw the tackle play guard today and the guard play tackle,” he said. “We’re going to get our best five on the field and we’ve got a long time to figure that out.”

Recruiting staffer moving on: Nebraska is losing one of its recruiting staffers. 

Trent Mossbrucker, who had been the director of football and recruiting administration, is taking a job in the recruiting department at Purdue, a source confirmed Wednesday to the Journal Star.

Mossbrucker is no longer listed in the Huskers.com directory. He had been with Frost dating back to the 2017 season at UCF. 

Rivals first reported that Mossbrucker was set to join the Boilermakers later this month. 

The Huskers earlier in the offseason added Vince Guinta from Baylor as the program's senior director of personnel and recruiting. 

Talking QBs: Transfer quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy spoke with Nebraska reporters for the first time since being on campus. 

Thompson said he chose Nebraska for several reasons, including the opportunity to play and what he believes to be a strong group of offensive linemen and wide receivers.

He said he ultimately chose the Huskers as his transfer destination over Oklahoma and Auburn. 

Thompson said he's enjoyed working with Whipple so far and that he likes the pace, varied formations and NFL-based passing concepts that NU's new offensive coordinator is installing. Overall, spring is going "better than I expected," Thompson said. 

Purdy, a Florida State transfer, has been limited to 7-on-7 action and drill work due to a minor injury that Whipple indicated was a foot issue. 

He said he's planning on being more available after UNL's spring break next week. 

* Smothers likes Whipple's system: Logan Smothers drove home the point of how much he wants to be at Nebraska. He said he never considered leaving this winter, even after the Huskers added a pair of transfer quarterbacks. 

He said he likes the fast-paced offense and the preponderance of five-step drops and under-center work that Whipple demands, which are clear changes from the way NU used to operate. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Five spring practices in, Scott Frost gives wide-ranging Husker updates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News