Red Report: The position Frost says is 'obviously' improved; Husker QBs meet the media

Scott Frost was in the middle of an answer about his quarterbacks having to learn new footwork and progressions under Mark Whipple on Wednesday when he made a point of addressing another element of NU’s offseason of change on offense.

“That combined with obviously improved offensive line play, even through (five) days, there’s a lot of good things happening and it’s been positive,” Frost said.

What makes the change up front that clear to the fifth-year coach?

“The first thing is they’re just coming off the ball. That’s been something that I’ve been frustrated with for a long time. Shoot, when I was playing here, guys looked like they were in 40-yard dashes when the ball was snapped. That wasn’t up to the standard that I wanted, that’s the first thing.

“Protection has been better, too, though. I think Donny’s (OL coach Donovan Raiola) just done a good job with those guys’ mentality and technique and I can’t wait to watch them keep improving.”

A pair of 'pleasant surprises:' NU is working a pair of veteran offensive line transfers into the mix this spring, but neither arrived as sure-fire starters.

The head coach said Kevin Williams Jr. and Hunter Anthony are both off to a good start, however.

“I think everybody’s been pleasantly surprised with both of them early on,” Frost said. “I love both of their attitudes. They’re both tough, they’re both doing really good things and they’re going to compete for time.”

Anthony, the Oklahoma State transfer, has played at least some right tackle in camp and it appeared in photos provided by the university that Williams was playing left guard with 2021 starter Nouredin Nouili flipped to right guard. Frost, though, said they’re moving around over the spring.

“One of them’s at guard and one of them’s at tackle, but I saw the tackle play guard today and the guard play tackle,” he said. “We’re going to get our best five on the field and we’ve got a long time to figure that out.”

Recruiting staffer moving on: Nebraska is losing one of its recruiting staffers.

Trent Mossbrucker, who had been the director of football and recruiting administration, is taking a job in the recruiting department at Purdue, a source confirmed Wednesday to the Journal Star.

Mossbrucker is no longer listed in the Huskers.com directory. He had been with Frost dating back to the 2017 season at UCF.

Rivals first reported that Mossbrucker was set to join the Boilermakers later this month.

The Huskers earlier in the offseason added Vince Guinta from Baylor as the program's senior director of personnel and recruiting.

Talking QBs: Transfer quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy spoke with Nebraska reporters for the first time since being on campus.

Thompson said he chose Nebraska for several reasons, including the opportunity to play and what he believes to be a strong group of offensive linemen and wide receivers.

He said he ultimately chose the Huskers as his transfer destination over Oklahoma and Auburn.

Thompson said he's enjoyed working with Whipple so far and that he likes the pace, varied formations and NFL-based passing concepts that NU's new offensive coordinator is installing. Overall, spring is going "better than I expected," Thompson said.

Purdy, a Florida State transfer, has been limited to 7-on-7 action and drill work due to a minor injury that Whipple indicated was a foot issue.

He said he's planning on being more available after UNL's spring break next week.

* Smothers likes Whipple's system: Logan Smothers drove home the point of how much he wants to be at Nebraska. He said he never considered leaving this winter, even after the Huskers added a pair of transfer quarterbacks.

He said he likes the fast-paced offense and the preponderance of five-step drops and under-center work that Whipple demands, which are clear changes from the way NU used to operate.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

