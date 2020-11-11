Red Report: Tempo needs to be 'a weapon'; third-down troubles; belief in Mills

This week might not have been the most natural time for tempo to come up for the Nebraska football program.

After all, the Huskers are coming off a game in which they ran 88 plays against Northwestern, the most since 95 against Illinois in September 2019 and second-most since coach Scott Frost took over.

Maybe it is in part because that 95-play outing last year resulted in 42 points (and 87 plays against Maryland netted 54) compared with the paltry 13 against Northwestern. And maybe it was because it just felt like the Huskers had another gear that they didn’t consistently hit against the Wildcats.

"Tempo, we want it to be a weapon for us," offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday. "There’s so many things that go into that. There’s times where we want to help our defense out by maintaining a long time. There are some times for what we call a tempo opportunity. … We practice it all the time and it’s something we can always get better at.”

There are many elements that go into deciding where and when to push tempo, of course. Score and clock, certainly, as well as how the defense is playing — Frost is more confident in that group this year — and also substitution patterns (the Huskers are moving personnel on and off the field a lot more this year), which lengthens the time between snaps.