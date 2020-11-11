Red Report: Tempo needs to be 'a weapon'; third-down troubles; belief in Mills

This week might not have been the most natural time for tempo to come up for the Nebraska football program.
After all, the Huskers are coming off a game in which they ran 88 plays against Northwestern, the most since 95 against Illinois in September 2019 and second-most since coach Scott Frost took over.
Maybe it is in part because that 95-play outing last year resulted in 42 points (and 87 plays against Maryland netted 54) compared with the paltry 13 against Northwestern. And maybe it was because it just felt like the Huskers had another gear that they didn’t consistently hit against the Wildcats.
"Tempo, we want it to be a weapon for us," offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday. "There’s so many things that go into that. There’s times where we want to help our defense out by maintaining a long time. There are some times for what we call a tempo opportunity. … We practice it all the time and it’s something we can always get better at.”
There are many elements that go into deciding where and when to push tempo, of course. Score and clock, certainly, as well as how the defense is playing — Frost is more confident in that group this year — and also substitution patterns (the Huskers are moving personnel on and off the field a lot more this year), which lengthens the time between snaps.
“We’ve kind of moved in and out of tempo within games,” Lubick said. “Like in the last game, we did, especially in the two-minute drill, we sped it up because we had to and moved the ball. Part of having tempo is positive plays. When you’re moving the ball and you have a drive going, it’s a lot easier to go tempo.”
Get off the field: For as much improvement as Nebraska’s defense has shown in the first two games, there’s one pesky stat that isn’t where the Huskers want it currently: third downs.
Ohio State and Northwestern have combined to convert 15-of-29 so far, along with all three fourth-down tries.
“Going into this game we had talked about three-and-outs, so that was the main focus on three-and-outs and turnovers because we didn’t do too many of those things during the first game,” senior safety Marquel Dismuke said.
Nebraska did have four three-and-outs, but also gave up conversions on six of Northwestern's last 11 third-down tries.
“There’s a few situational things we need to do just based on where we’re at on the field," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "There’s also been a lot of third-and-mediums, or whatever you want to call them. Not in that 7-plus range. We need to do a little bit better job on first and second down to get them into a longer third down.
“There’s probably some things where I can help the kids a little bit on that and get them into some different stuff. Maybe take a few more chances as a play-caller. But that’s one area that we really need to evaluate and improve on a little bit.”
Belief in Mills: Through two games, senior running back Dedrick Mills has 84 rushing yards on 28 carries, for rate of just 3 per carry. That’s well below the 5.2 he averaged in 2019, his first season at Nebraska.
To be fair, Mills also had six catches for 33 yards against Northwestern, so he totaled 92 offensive yards and a touchdown. But his longest rush of the season so far is 15 yards, and he has yet to really look like he’s been in a good rhythm.
“Dedrick’s doing a good job and he’s doing a good job in pass protection, which people don’t see,” Lubick said. “First of all, I’ve got to give credit, we’ve played two darn good defenses. Really good defenses. So that’s a challenge, and obviously we’ve got to rise up to that challenge and get yards and score points and win the game despite that.
“Dedrick specifically, just keep getting him the rock. Because sometimes as the game goes on, those 2 and 3-yard gains all of a sudden turn into 6- and 7-yard gains, and he’s one of those guys, too, that gets better as the game goes on. Because he’s going to bring it every single snap.”
— Parker Gabriel
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
