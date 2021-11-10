Red Report: TE Sean Beckton is 'elite'; no word on Domann's status; 'spirited practice'

Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton is the only full-time offensive assistant left standing this week.
The veteran, who came with head coach Scott Frost from Central Florida when Frost was hired here, saw NU's other four offensive assistants fired on Monday.
Beckton, though, is a critical part of the puzzle going forward, according to Frost.
"There’s so much that goes into these decisions and coaches have to fill a lot of roles," Frost said. "They have to coach, they have to mentor, they have to recruit, they have to get those guys to play well and execute. Sean Beckton is, I think, elite at all of those things."
Beckton's tight ends are having the best statistical season in years for the Huskers. He's got two veterans at the top of the room in Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, promising young players like freshman Thomas Fidone, and a budding four-star prospect committed for 2023 as well in Pierce native Benjamin Brahmer.
Beckton is also NU's recruiting point person for the state of Georgia, which has produced several players on the Huskers' roster.
Frost also said Wednesday that the 26-year coaching veteran will help bridge the gap between Frost's offensive scheme and terminology and whatever differences a new offensive coordinator will arrive in Lincoln with.
"If we’re going to have any continuity with some of the really good things we’re doing on offense, we needed some people here that know this scheme and can help take it forward to the next step," Frost said.
No word on Domann's status: After Nebraska's loss to Ohio State on Saturday, Frost noted that senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann had played hurt against the Buckeyes and that he'd have a decision to make about whether he could play in the final two games.
Frost said Wednesday he'd let Domann make the public update on his status on his own.
"I don’t want ot comment on that out of respect for JoJo," Frost said. "I’m going to kind of let him do that and make an announcement. I had that agreement with him. Guys like him have poured so much and given so much to this university and this program that he kind of wanted to do it in his own way and I’m going to let him do that."
Present and accounted for: Frost said the team hasn't had any defections over the bye week, even with the tumultuous stretch. He did say a couple of players weren't at practice on Wednesday because of "family issues."
On Saturday, he confirmed that freshman running back Sevion Morrison wasn't with the team for the game against OSU because of a family issue that caused him to miss some practice time that week.
"We had a spirited practice today," Frost said. "The guys had fun being around each other and we’re going to get back together Sunday night and practice Monday morning."
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.