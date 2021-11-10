Red Report: TE Sean Beckton is 'elite'; no word on Domann's status; 'spirited practice'

"If we’re going to have any continuity with some of the really good things we’re doing on offense, we needed some people here that know this scheme and can help take it forward to the next step," Frost said.

No word on Domann's status: After Nebraska's loss to Ohio State on Saturday, Frost noted that senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann had played hurt against the Buckeyes and that he'd have a decision to make about whether he could play in the final two games.

Frost said Wednesday he'd let Domann make the public update on his status on his own.

"I don’t want ot comment on that out of respect for JoJo," Frost said. "I’m going to kind of let him do that and make an announcement. I had that agreement with him. Guys like him have poured so much and given so much to this university and this program that he kind of wanted to do it in his own way and I’m going to let him do that."

Present and accounted for: Frost said the team hasn't had any defections over the bye week, even with the tumultuous stretch. He did say a couple of players weren't at practice on Wednesday because of "family issues."