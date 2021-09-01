Red Report: TE Hickman's increased role; Vokolek staying engaged; RB Johnson earns playing time

“I’m really, really happy with where he is right now.”

Vokolek staying involved: On Monday, head coach Scott Frost would only say that Vokolek was getting close to returning.

Whether that means this weekend against FCS Fordham remains to be seen, but Beckton said he’s appreciated the work that Vokolek, the 6-foot-6 and 260-pounder, has done despite being injured.

“He’s got a script every single day at practice, so he’s basically going through the script and if there’s a young guy that’s not in, a la Thomas Fidone, James Carnie, A.J. Rollins, if those guys are not in, he’s coaching those guys up on the specific plays,” Beckton said. “I have him engaged quite a bit, he takes our tests. He took our tight end test on Friday and was 100% on it.

“I’m keeping him engaged as much as possible to get him ready for whenever he’s ready to come back.”

RB Johnson’s growing role: On Monday, Frost said he had some players who didn’t play as much as expected against Illinois because coaches want to see more consistency from them in practice and a few who he felt like could have been more involved than they were.