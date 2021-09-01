Red Report: TE Hickman's increased role; Vokolek staying engaged; RB Johnson earns playing time

Chris Hickman has likely known for at least a couple of weeks that he’d see a lot of snaps against Illinois.
After all, the redshirt freshman tight end moved up a notch on the depth chart when junior Travis Vokolek suffered an injury in the middle of preseason camp.
Without Vokolek against the Illini, Hickman played extensively.
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton liked what he saw.
“Obviously he’s been elevated to No. 2 right now behind Austin Allen,” Beckton said of Hickman, the Omaha Burke graduate. “He did extremely well in the run game. He blocked guys that were probably 70 pounds heavier than he was, he struck at a good landmark. He actually played really well there.”
Hickman didn’t record a catch and was targeted three times. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez overthrew him late in the second quarter on what would have been a chunk play and underthrew him on a really tough throw running to his left.
Beckton, though, said Hickman can make it easier on his quarterback, too.
“Some of his route-running, I want him to be a little bit crisper,” Beckton said. “That’s what we talked about with him on Monday to try to get those things cleaned up. He’s really going to help this football team this year. He’s got a great attitude, yes-sir guy, he works hard. He’s really helped some of the young guys.
“I’m really, really happy with where he is right now.”
Vokolek staying involved: On Monday, head coach Scott Frost would only say that Vokolek was getting close to returning.
Whether that means this weekend against FCS Fordham remains to be seen, but Beckton said he’s appreciated the work that Vokolek, the 6-foot-6 and 260-pounder, has done despite being injured.
“He’s got a script every single day at practice, so he’s basically going through the script and if there’s a young guy that’s not in, a la Thomas Fidone, James Carnie, A.J. Rollins, if those guys are not in, he’s coaching those guys up on the specific plays,” Beckton said. “I have him engaged quite a bit, he takes our tests. He took our tight end test on Friday and was 100% on it.
“I’m keeping him engaged as much as possible to get him ready for whenever he’s ready to come back.”
RB Johnson’s growing role: On Monday, Frost said he had some players who didn’t play as much as expected against Illinois because coaches want to see more consistency from them in practice and a few who he felt like could have been more involved than they were.
He put freshman running back Sevion Morrison and freshman receiver Zavier Betts in the former group — but also said he expected good things from both — and on Tuesday offensive coordinator Matt Lubick put redshirt freshman running back Rahmir Johnson in the latter.
“He had a good week of practice. We were going to play him more, that was our anticipation for the game anyway, but based on the first half and not a lot of snaps, it kind of just worked out that way,” Lubick said.
Johnson was in for a big chunk of NU’s 19-play, 91-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
“We thought he could maybe give us a little bit of a spark,” Lubick said. “His familiarity with the offense and pass protections, all of that kind of worked into it.”
Johnson finished with four carries for 11 yards.
First game for Fordham: The FCS squad played a spring schedule but has yet to play this fall. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander pointed out that some of the players sat out the spring portion of the schedule, so the Rams might look different on Saturday than they did a few months ago.
“They did a good job in the spring,” Lubick added. “They were a sound defense and our guys have to understand that. In this game, in this league, whoever we play, if we don’t come out and we’re not ready to play mentally and take care of the details, we’re going to have problems.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.