Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt was spotted wearing a green noncontact jersey after practice Wednesday, a positive sign after the sophomore suffered an apparent right shoulder/upper body injury Saturday night against Northern Illinois.
Taylor-Britt was injured in the second quarter and did not return to the game after heading to the locker room, though he did come out without pads and watch the second half of the Huskers’ 44-8 win. There’s no guarantee the Montgomery, Alabama, native will play this weekend against Illinois, but the fact that he’s involved at all is good news for Nebraska.
Head coach Scott Frost generally does not talk about injuries unless they are season-ending and didn’t say anything about Taylor-Britt’s status moving forward when he last spoke with reporters on Monday.
At halftime of the game, Frost told the Husker Sports radio broadcast that Taylor-Britt’s injury, “looks better than we thought.”
That marks good news for both of NU’s starters who left with injuries against the Huskies, as junior left tackle Brenden Jaimes practiced on a limited basis, according to offensive line coach Greg Austin.
Preparing for disruption: No matter who is on the offensive line Saturday, they'll have their hands full with an Illinois defensive front that has been among the most disruptive in the nation.
The Illini are ninth in the country in sacks with 12 and second nationally in tackles for loss with 33 in three games. They have nine quarterback hurries to go along with those numbers. Grad transfer defensive end Oluwole Betiku is tied for the national lead individually with six sacks.
"Big challenge. They want to cause disruption, they get after it up front. They don't do a whole lot in the back end, but they're disruptive — they twist, they move a lot up front, so we've got our hands full," NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters said. "I think if we can do a good job of protecting Adrian (Martinez) and giving him clean pocket, there's throws to be made. But they present a definite challenge in terms of protecting him and keeping him clean."
Despite Illinois' ability to get into the opposing offense's backfield, opponents are averaging more than 4.7 yards per play through the Illini's first three games.
Focus on finishing: As Nebraska's kicking situation remains unsettled, Walters said the Husker offense needs to be more efficient when it comes to putting the ball in the end zone.
"With our kicking situation as it is, we've got to score touchdowns. We can't put it in the kickers' hands. We've got to put it in our own hands and execute on third down and finish drives," Walters said. "Special teams did a good job of creating field position (against Northern Illinois), defense is doing a good job of creating turnovers and giving us good field position; we’ve got to finish better. So that’s one of the things we’ve stressed this week."
Finding time for McCaffrey: In Saturday’s blowout win over Northern Illinois, sophomore Noah Vedral entered the game with 6 minutes, 42 seconds remaining and led the Huskers on a nine-play touchdown drive.
The clock didn’t allow for Nebraska to go past Vedral on the quarterback depth chart — the Huskers only got the ball back in time to take a knee at the very end — but quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Wednesday that NU still wants to get freshman Luke McCaffrey some playing time at some point this fall.
“I think Coach Frost, if we’re fortunate enough as we move forward that we can get him in a game, certainly I think that’s part of Coach Frost’s plan,” Verduzco said. “But you know, you have to have X amount of points and they have to have X amount of points in order to have that happen.”
McCaffrey can play in up to four games this fall without losing a year of eligibility.