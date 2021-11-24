Red Report: Surgery Wednesday for QB Adrian Martinez; Logan Smothers ready; injury updates for others

Martinez will be one of several players honored on senior day before kickoff against the Hawkeyes, though Frost said Monday he hopes it’s not the last one at Nebraska for him.

Smothers ready: Frost on Wednesday said he thought Logan Smothers was ready for his first start.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has appeared in five games so far this season, including three plays before halftime against Wisconsin after Martinez was injured.

“I’ve said this a bunch, we’re just going to put him in the best stuff to try to be efficient on offense,” Frost said. “Some of that has to do with what he does well, and what we feel good about him doing and other things about what Iowa does. There’s not going to be wholesale changes to anything.”

It will also be the first time Smothers has received the full allotment of the first-team reps in practice and also the first time that NU has built a gameplan with him entrenched as the starter.

“That helps a lot. The first string quarterback’s going to get the majority of the reps and second is going to get less,” Frost said. “Playing that role all week, I think, will help him.”