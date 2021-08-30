Red Report: Sticking with Taylor-Britt on punt return; consistency key for Betts; changing scenery; RB separation

“We wanted somebody in there who was a little bit of a threat in the pass game, and every week at certain positions there’s going to be competition, and the guys that practice the best are going to get the time,” Frost said.

Getting closer: Defensive lineman Casey Rogers and tight end Travis Vokolek are both “getting close” to returning to the field after neither played at Illinois, Frost said.

Vokolek suffered an injury in fall camp that knocked him out of practice and kept him off the field on Saturday. It’s not clear what kept Rogers away, but the 6-foot-5, 295-pounder did not make the trip to Champaign.

Both players figure to be a big part of NU’s plan whenever they return. Vokolek is considered one of the team’s top blockers, while Rogers had earned himself a place in Nebraska’s defensive line rotation.

Right mindset: Continuing a theme from Monday, Quinton Newsome said his mental preparation gave him the edge when it came time to settle on a cornerback starter opposite Cam Taylor-Britt.

"I would say just focus. Just being dialed in to what's going on," Newsome said. "I wouldn't say I really knew I was going to start. I just had my mindset on, when I did start, that I was going to be ready for the opportunity."