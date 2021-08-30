Red Report: Sticking with Taylor-Britt on punt return; consistency key for Betts; changing scenery; RB separation

The surreal scene that played out as Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt drifted back inside his own 5-yard line to first field a punt, and then try to throw it out of the end zone when he was about to be swarmed by Illinois’ coverage team, doesn’t mean the junior captain will be taken off punt return duty any time soon.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Monday reiterated his confidence in Taylor-Britt while saying the Huskers as a whole need to make better decisions all over the field.
“Cam Taylor is one of our best players; I love him like a son. He’s a Blackshirt, he’s a captain,” Frost said. “(But) you can’t try to make a play when you’ve been trained to do something else. And he’ll learn from it.”
The play cost Nebraska two points, of course, and gave Illinois a first-quarter lead while sending Husker fans searching for the antacid.
“We made one critical error on the punt return and did what we weren’t trained to do and coached to do,” Frost said. “There’s critical moments when you’ve got to make a snap decision and a smart decision, and a decision that’s best for your team, and there was a few times in that game when we didn’t. And those mistakes really cost us.”
More consistency, more Betts: Bellevue West product Zavier Betts lined up as a kick returner against Illinois, but the freshman receiver wasn’t on the field for any offensive snaps in the loss to the Illini.
On Monday, Frost explained why.
“Zavier’s a super-talented kid. He’s been improving every day since he’s been here,” Frost said. “Like I said, consistency has to matter to some degree. Him and everybody else.”
Betts, earlier this fall, said he needed to be more consistent and have a better grasp of the playbook in order to get on the field more.
Frost said Saturday’s plan was for Betts to play more, and he expects the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder to get more on-field reps going forward.
“You gotta do it all week and give teammates and coaches and everyone else confidence that you’re going to be in the right place and do the right thing all the time,” Frost said.
Consistency in practice led to Wyatt Liewer and Oliver Martin getting the amount of time they did at receiver, Frost said.
“I want our team to understand, and I think they do, that if they’re going to play a lot of snaps, or as many reps as they want to, they need to practice well all week and show us that they’re prepared,” Frost said.
Changing scenery: Nebraska made some changes to where it stations its coaches on gameday, with quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco moving from the coaches’ box to the sideline, and running backs coach Ryan Held going from the field to the box.
“I think just better communication, having him down there. Also, some of the things we’re doing, having Coach Held in the box gives us some eyes that see things a little differently, and we decided to go that route this year,” Frost said. “That part worked pretty well.”
Quarterback Adrian Martinez said having Verduzco on the sideline provided a couple of benefits.
“I loved him on the field. And I loved him in the box, too. But he brings a certain presence and I love to be able to go to the sideline and talk to him,” Martinez said. “He did a really good job at making sure the quarterback unit was around some of the other positions as well. Excited for what is to come in that area.”
Running back separation: The preparation running backs Gabe Ervin and Markese Stepp put in during Nebraska’s run-up to the Illinois game gave that duo the edge when it came to playing time against the Illini.
“They deserved to play,” Frost said.
After a long battle that also included Sevion Morrison, it was Ervin who got the start, becoming the first true freshman to start at running back for Nebraska in a season-opener in the modern era, with Stepp spelling him.
Rahmir Johnson came on late when Nebraska was in its two-minute offense.
“We wanted somebody in there who was a little bit of a threat in the pass game, and every week at certain positions there’s going to be competition, and the guys that practice the best are going to get the time,” Frost said.
Getting closer: Defensive lineman Casey Rogers and tight end Travis Vokolek are both “getting close” to returning to the field after neither played at Illinois, Frost said.
Vokolek suffered an injury in fall camp that knocked him out of practice and kept him off the field on Saturday. It’s not clear what kept Rogers away, but the 6-foot-5, 295-pounder did not make the trip to Champaign.
Both players figure to be a big part of NU’s plan whenever they return. Vokolek is considered one of the team’s top blockers, while Rogers had earned himself a place in Nebraska’s defensive line rotation.
Right mindset: Continuing a theme from Monday, Quinton Newsome said his mental preparation gave him the edge when it came time to settle on a cornerback starter opposite Cam Taylor-Britt.
"I would say just focus. Just being dialed in to what's going on," Newsome said. "I wouldn't say I really knew I was going to start. I just had my mindset on, when I did start, that I was going to be ready for the opportunity."
Newsome who had played in 18 games in his first two years in the program, finished with five tackles. He had 11 tackles all of last season.
