Red Report: Starting RB to stay secret; added challenge; Reimer reflects; Tuioti's six
Red Report: Starting RB to stay secret; added challenge; Reimer reflects; Tuioti's six

Nebraska football practice, 8.11

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick watches the action on the field during an Aug. 11 practice at Hawks Championship Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give their four takeaways after practice Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

The Nebraska football team has decided on a starting running back for the season opener Saturday at Illinois.

Who that is, however, will remain a secret to those outside the program until the Huskers' offense takes the field for the first time in Champaign.

Both offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and running backs coach Ryan Held were coy when asked for specifics on who the starter would be, but it appears that man will come from the trio of Markese Stepp, Gabe Ervin and Sevion Morrison.

"It's getting closer," Held said. "Had a good practice today, and we have to continue to understand the game plan. But we got another hard day tomorrow and then it will taper off a little bit.

But it's starting to become clear. There's been a lot of work up to this point by everybody in the program, but I know the running backs are excited to get out there and show what they can do. We've got to go out there and earn it, so that's where we're at."

NU would like to find a player that could handle the bulk of the workload — that is, a player getting 20 or more carries per game.

And while that player remains under wraps, Nebraska's coaches feel comfortable with any of its top three options having the durability to hold up with that workload over the course of a season.

"I think so. Yeah. Obviously, it will remain to be seen. We've got to go out and prove it," Held said. "But they prepared well in the summer, they prepared well in the fall camp. A lot can happen in a season that you don't know, but we're always the next man up if need be, but I think our guys are ready for the challenge, and we've got to be ready to produce."

Added challenge: Nebraska’s opener is challenging for a variety of reasons, not the least of which involves preparing for an Illinois team that has a new coaching staff.

“We’ll try to do our best to look at everything we can possibly get from a defensive coordinator (Ryan Walters) who came from the University of Missouri and things they do, and kind of also track back to Bret Bielema’s history and different places he’s been,” NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said of the first-year Fighting Illini head coach. “You can’t prepare for everything. All you can kind of do is give your best guess and be as prepared as you possibly can. I think we’re in a good place.”

Lubick does have an overarching approach to such a situation.

“As coaches, what we try to do is make the plays or the game plan as simple as possible so when there’s a wrinkle here or a blitz there — something we didn’t prepare for — the players can react and play,” he said. “And then show them as many variables as possible. But I’m a big believer in this: Sometimes the fewer plays you have, the more answers you have. We’ve really kind of kept that mindset as a coaching staff.

“No matter what they come out in, we feel like we can execute and have an answer to those issues.”

Reimer reflects: Inside linebacker Luke Reimer said it was "an absolute honor" to receive a Blackshirt on Monday.

Reimer's football journey has seen him start out as an 8-man player in Kansas before moving to Lincoln and taking on a starring role at North Star High School, then walking on at Nebraska and making an immediate impact as a freshman in 2019.

"There's not very many guys that have followed my path," Reimer said. "So it's just kind of a testament to my family and how they pushed me and stuff. And I'm just very proud and honored to have it."

Reimer received his Blackshirt from NU hall of famer Danny Noonan, one of the greatest defensive linemen in Nebraska history.

Reimer and fellow inside linebacker Nick Henrich both earned blackshirts, while Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic and York High School product Garrett Snodgrass did not.

However, that doesn’t mean there’s a large gap in the group.

“We don’t see it like that. All four of us can play. It doesn’t matter who has a Blackshirt or not,” Reimer said. “We’ve got to come to practice ready to work and ready to do our job. On that side of things, it doesn’t matter for us.”

Battle ongoing: Cam Taylor-Britt will start Saturday’s game at one corner spot.

That’s essentially set in stone.

The battle for the other starting corner job has been close and is perhaps still transpiring.

Sophomores Quinton Newsome and Braxton Clark have had quite a competition this month.

“To be honest with you, you have to look at a whole body of work,” said Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, adding, “One guy kind of pulled out (in front), then the other guy closed the gap. Then the other guy pulled out, then the other guy closed the gap. So, I know it sounds like we’re holding something back, but that thing is pretty tight right now.”

Tuioti’s six: Tony Tuioti said he has full confidence in five or six defensive linemen and that he’ll rely on all of them Saturday against Illinois.

The group is pretty straightforward: Blackshirts Ben Stille, Damion Daniels, Deontre Thomas and Ty Robinson plus Casey Rogers at defensive end and Jordon Riley inside.

“We’ll have to roll them, keep them fresh and then as we get to the fourth quarter, we’ll see who’s hot and those guys will play,” Tuioti said.

Tuioti thinks Rogers will earn a Blackshirt in short order and said another of the Husker traveling party will be freshman Nash Hutmacher, who Tuioti said has made “huge strides,” in the past two weeks.

“He’s a guy that I feel comfortable that if I throw him in a game, he’s going to make some plays for us,” the defensive line coach said. “I’ve thrown him in against our No. 1 offense and he’s been able to make plays time and time again, so I feel really, really comfortable with letting him go play.”

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

