Red Report: Starting RB to stay secret; added challenge; Reimer reflects; Tuioti's six

"I think so. Yeah. Obviously, it will remain to be seen. We've got to go out and prove it," Held said. "But they prepared well in the summer, they prepared well in the fall camp. A lot can happen in a season that you don't know, but we're always the next man up if need be, but I think our guys are ready for the challenge, and we've got to be ready to produce."

Added challenge: Nebraska’s opener is challenging for a variety of reasons, not the least of which involves preparing for an Illinois team that has a new coaching staff.

“We’ll try to do our best to look at everything we can possibly get from a defensive coordinator (Ryan Walters) who came from the University of Missouri and things they do, and kind of also track back to Bret Bielema’s history and different places he’s been,” NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said of the first-year Fighting Illini head coach. “You can’t prepare for everything. All you can kind of do is give your best guess and be as prepared as you possibly can. I think we’re in a good place.”

Lubick does have an overarching approach to such a situation.