Red Report: Space for Spielman; Hickman moves outside; Farniok at guard; NIL announcement coming

“I think he has enough experience at tight end that if we need him he can go and be a second tight end and do those things too,” Frost said. “Being in his second year, familiarity with the offense will certainly help with that. We need him outside right now, and he had a good first day.”

Hickman played in four games before redshirting last season as a freshman from Omaha Burke. He had one catch in his four appearances.

On defense, redshirt freshman Javin Wright is similarly versatile. The 6-3, 205-pounder is a defensive back, but defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he could play corner, safety or potentially move down a level to outside linebacker.

Wright, Chinander said is, “a ridiculously smart player. We can do whatever we want with him.”

Farniok working at guard: Senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok will work extensively at guard during the spring, Frost said, but nothing is set in stone for a unit that will be one of Nebraska's most experienced with five returning starters.

"They're all going to get reps, and it's going to shake itself out," Frost said. "Where (Farniok) ends up is going to depend on whether a young tackle or guard gets better."