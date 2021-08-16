Red Report: Sophomore trio fighting for CB spot; NU showing physicality on offense; 'good-on-good' in practice

Quinton Newsome, Tyreke Johnson and Braxton Clark have separated themselves in the race for a starting cornerback job, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Monday.
The trio of sophomores are all getting reps with the top defense in practice — opposite of surefire starter Cam Taylor-Britt — and the competition appears set to go down to the wire with game prep for Illinois beginning in earnest next week.
"That position's got to shake out a little bit for us," Chinander said. "So that's a good competition."
Clark and Newsome are both familiar faces. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Clark played in every game in 2019, with one start, but missed last season after suffering a shoulder injury in fall camp. The 6-1, 185-pound Newsome has played in 18 games in his first two years with the Huskers, and established himself atop the depth chart coming out of spring.
Johnson, the former five-star recruit who transferred to Nebraska from Ohio State in the offseason, has turned heads as well.
"You never know with a new guy, but you've got a guy that came from a program that's a well-run program that's had success, so you knew he was going to be used to the day-in, day-out," Chinander said. "He was going to be used to practicing the right way, so that part of it was going to be smooth. It was just a matter of learning a new language and getting along with the guys, but he's done a really good job with that so far."
Clark characterized the competition at corner as being friendly but intense.
"We all help each other if we mess up on a certain thing," he said. "We always try to correct each other and make each other better. That makes the group better, and you're only as strong as your weakest link. It's been fun. It's fun, friendly competition. We're all brothers. So we want to see everyone do well."
As for 6-1, 190-pound Johnson, Clark said, "Tyreke's impacted our (meeting) room in a good way. He's real talkative. He communicates a lot. He works hard. He's tough. I think he's going to add a lot to our DBs this year."
Clark is clearly happy to be back after sitting out an entire season.
"This camp meant a lot to me, just the attention to detail," he said. "Little things matter this year. I just try to be perfect every day and go out and compete."
Downhill running: Nebraska's physicality on offense has been noticeable from Chinander's point of view, he said. He said NU has done a good job of running the ball downhill with a physical offensive line and tight ends.
"They've got some nice install pieces that they maybe haven't had previously that I really like, and I like how the passing game's kind of built off some of those run actions," Chinander said. "So I really like what they're doing right now."
Nebraska senior defensive tackle Ben Stille echoed Chinander's sentiments about the offensive line's physicality.
"Especially on the doubles (double-team blocks), they're really coming off the ball," said Stille, singling out sophomore center Cam Jurgens as someone who's taken his game to another level. "The combination of that and the guards being bigger -- (Ethan) Piper's bigger -- has really shown."
Veteran's wisdom: Stille often imparts his veteran wisdom on redshirt freshman Ty Robinson, with one message perhaps resonating more loudly than others.
"From what I've learned, just because you're a year older here doesn't mean you're a year better," said Stille, who's made 22 starts in 41 career games. "I've pounded that into his head. I wish people would've told me that (your college career) goes fast. You have to be diligent about what you're doing and how to focus on the purpose of the day."
The 6-6, 305-pound Robinson last season played in every game and started seven. He's considered to be one of the brightest young talents in the program.
Dawson mum on personnel: Nebraska special-teams coordinator Mike Dawson, in his first season in the role at NU, was asked a few times during his nine-minute media session Monday about specific position battles in the various areas of special teams.
Each time, he essentially spoke in generalities without mentioning specific names.
He did say Nebraska has narrowed the kickoff-returner battle to four players.
He said competition for starting punter and No. 1 kickoff specialist continues.
"We're not giving away the keys to the castle or anything like that," he said. "We're working multiple guys at both positions. You could have somebody step off the curb after leaving the training table. If something happens, you better have a second guy ready to go."
However, Dawson said he feels good about where special teams have progressed as the Aug. 28 opener nears, noting, "It's something we're always going to be working on right up until the last minute."
Eye on Illini: The Huskers will continue to go "good-on-good" in practice through much of this week before transitioning to the top units facing the scout teams, Chinander said.
NU wants to be able to work on what it might see from an Illinois team with a new coaching staff by having the top units go against each other. That way, both sides of the ball can see those schemes at full speed.
"I think speed's important. If we can work together, which, that's our plan for right now, we can get some of those periods where — a lot of people in college football have some carryover on offense and some carryover on defense, whether that's coverage or front, and maybe a few run plays or pass plays," Chinander said. "So the speed period's going to be really good, then obviously as we get closer (to game week) we're going to have to move more toward scout period type things. But we will continue to have some good on good speed periods."
