Red Report: Sophomore trio fighting for CB spot; NU showing physicality on offense; 'good-on-good' in practice

Each time, he essentially spoke in generalities without mentioning specific names.

He did say Nebraska has narrowed the kickoff-returner battle to four players.

He said competition for starting punter and No. 1 kickoff specialist continues.

"We're not giving away the keys to the castle or anything like that," he said. "We're working multiple guys at both positions. You could have somebody step off the curb after leaving the training table. If something happens, you better have a second guy ready to go."

However, Dawson said he feels good about where special teams have progressed as the Aug. 28 opener nears, noting, "It's something we're always going to be working on right up until the last minute."

Eye on Illini: The Huskers will continue to go "good-on-good" in practice through much of this week before transitioning to the top units facing the scout teams, Chinander said.

NU wants to be able to work on what it might see from an Illinois team with a new coaching staff by having the top units go against each other. That way, both sides of the ball can see those schemes at full speed.