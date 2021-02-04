Red Report: Several elements of Huskers' 2021 slate 'up in the air'; staff hires coming soon; injury updates

Nebraska’s 2021 trip to Ireland hasn’t been formally canceled, but it probably isn’t a good sign that coach Scott Frost talked about the game in the past tense on Thursday.

While Frost did maintain that he hopes his team gets to go in August to open its 2021 season against Illinois in Dublin on Aug. 28, that seems increasingly unlikely.

Originally, single-game tickets were set to go on sale to the public on Feb. 13. It is possible a final determination on the game could be made before that.

“I miss traveling overseas, my wife and I love to travel overseas,” Frost said. “Just haven’t been able to with COVID. Never been to Ireland, have been to a lot of other countries in Europe, so I was looking forward to it. Hopefully our program gets to do it at some point, either this year or down the road if it doesn’t happen this year.”

The Huskers and Illini could either play Week 0 or Week 1, but Frost said NU doesn’t make that decision. There could also be other changes to Nebraska’s 2021 schedule on the horizon, too.