Red Report: Running back issues; attacking the run; ready for the rivalry; 'popcorn' football

That doesn't mean the Huskers will prepare any differently than they have for any other opponent, but it's fair to say there's not much that needs to be done to get NU's roster fired up.

"Obviously there is a little more that goes into the game," defensive end Ben Stille said. "The preparation is similar as far as you prepare like any opponent but then obviously on game day there is a little extra juice that goes into it; for sure you can just feel it. You are lying if you don't feel it."

Attacking the run: Nebraska's struggles in containing Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen were in part because of the 17-year-old's prodigious talent, and partly because of the way the Blackshirts fit the Badgers' run game.

"I thought we attacked some run fits a little too fast, and that's on me," NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "I had those guys wired up to really go hit those run fits and make that thing real small.

"Some of those runs got bounced around a little bit in the backfield and popped loose on us, which is very unfortunate, but I think some of that is definitely on me and not on the kids."

Iowa will present a similar look on Friday, though without the firepower of Wisconsin's backfield.