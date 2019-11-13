Wan'Dale Robinson's availability for Saturday's game against Wisconsin remains a question mark after the freshman phenom was injured late in Nebraska's loss to Purdue.
NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters was noncommittal Wednesday on Robinson's status for Saturday's game against Wisconsin. Robinson wasn't on the field for Nebraska's final drive against the Boilermakers. He jogged off the field after the game, but was grimacing on his way to the locker room.
"We'll see. We'll see. He's kind of banged up, but he's working to get back," Walters said. "We've got to play with who we have and we'll see game day what he can do."
Robinson is Nebraska's second-leading receiver, with 40 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns, and is third on the team in rushing with 85 carries for 326 yards and three more scores.
Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held didn't mention Robinson Wednesday when talking about his group.
"Well they’ve all got to be ready. Dedrick (Mills)has had a good week. Rahmir (Johnson) has had a good week. Wyatt’s (Mazour) had a good week, Brody Belt’s had a good week," Held said. "They’re all getting reps, putting them in different situations."
Hickman's versatility: A new name in a new place appeared on Nebraska's offensive depth chart this week when freshman tight end Chris Hickman was listed as a receiver.
Hickman, the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder from Omaha, has been working with both the tight ends and receivers in practice, NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton said, and made his second appearance of the season against Purdue.
"He’s going to have the ability, depending on what his body does, to either be a tight end, maybe be an outside receiver. Just a hybrid-type guy that can create mismatches on opposing defenses," Walters said. "He can play inside, so he adds more depth inside, a bigger body inside.
"We can put him in, as we did last game, and he can line up in the backfield and maybe block a defensive end. So opposing defenses don’t know if he’s actually going to be flexed out as a receiver, as a tight end, if he’s going to be in the core as a tight end, as a blocker. So we just want him to get better each day and be that receiver and working the techniques of a wideout has made him a lot better, made him more versatile."
‘Let it rip’: Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez made a few glaring mistakes in a loss two weeks ago at Purdue, though he also led two go-ahead scoring drives in the fourth quarter. That’s the player quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco expects to see Saturday against Wisconsin.
“Just that he’s decisive and he gets after it and doesn’t hesitate,” Verduzco said. “I suspect he won’t. I thought he ran the ball down in the goal line area really well (against Purdue). When you make the decision to do XYZ, go do it. Don’t second-guess yourself or question yourself after you make the decision. When you guys saw him play last year he was like that, and he’s had those moments (this year) where he’s kind of questioned himself. Don’t do that. Let it rip."
One of the central questions regarding Martinez this fall is why he looked so decisive as a freshman and now, with more experience under his belt, at times looks like he’s either not making quick choices or is thinking too much about them.
“It might just be due to the fact that it’s his second year and he has this idea in his head that he has to be perfect,” Verduzco said. “Just play. Just play. We’ve done all the work we need to do from week to week and so on and so forth and then when it’s game day, just go play, man, and have some fun.”
Healthy QBs: Freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey didn’t make the trip to Purdue due to a left knee injury suffered Oct. 26 against Indiana, but he was back in pads at practice Wednesday and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said he looks good.
“He’s bounced back,” Verduzco said. “Typically elite kind of athletes heal faster than most of us, and he’s geared up and ready to go. (The training staff) has done a great job with Noah (Vedral) and his ankle injury, so those cats are as healthy as they can possibly be and they’ve been practicing well.”
Pola-Gates out: Freshman defensive back Noa Pola-Gates indicated on social media earlier this week that he had surgery on his left leg. On Wednesday after practice, Pola-Gates made his way past reporters on crutches.
The exact nature of the injury isn’t known, but Frost typically only addresses injuries that are considered season-ending and is next slated to talk with reporters on Thursday.
Pola-Gates, a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, has appeared in two games for NU this fall.
Maximizing possessions: Wisconsin leads the nation in time of possession, averaging nearly 37 minutes of possession time each game. That means limited opportunities for Nebraska's offense, which must take advantage of the chances it gets, Walters said.
"You've got to maximize each drive, each play; you've got to score touchdowns when you get in the red zone," Walters said. "Because if you don't, you're not going to see the ball a lot. They (Wisconsin's defense) don't do a whole lot, but what they do, they do well. So we've got to be on it, and when big play opportunities come, we've got to make the most of it."
Vokolek working: Tight end Travis Vokolek, who transferred to Nebraska from Rutgers over the summer, has continued to improve, Beckton said.
At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Vokolek, a Springfield, Mo., native, provides an intriguing potential piece for NU coaches to incorporate next season.
"As a staff we really try to make a concerted effort to try and develop guys that aren’t playing. And he’s really, really made major steps since he’s gotten here," Beckton said. "He was very deficient as far as his landmarks — he was a natural striker as far as blocking people, but his actual understanding landmarks and creating better angles for a strike point in his dry phase has really improved. He was a natural route runner so obviously we’ve tightened up some of the things there (as well)."