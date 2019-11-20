Nebraska true freshman running back/wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was not in pads Wednesday when the Huskers left practice.
Robinson, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Frankfort, Kentucky, was injured late in the Nov. 2 game against Purdue, and was listed by head coach Scott Frost as a game-time decision for last week's game against Wisconsin. He did not suit up for the 37-21 loss to the Badgers.
Nebraska plays Maryland on Saturday in College Park, Maryland.
Running backs coach Ryan Held on Wednesday did offer insight into what role Husker coaches envision for Robinson down the road. The NU coaching staff does not want Robinson to get nearly as many carries as he's gotten this year, Held said, noting that the freshman has carried a heavy load out of necessity.
In nine games this season, including four starts, he has rushed 85 times for 326 yards (3.8) and three touchdowns. He also has 40 receptions for 453 yards (11.3) and two scores.
"When we recruited him, we never wanted him to have to get that many carries," Held said. "We recruited him to be a receiver -- the Duck guy who could carry the ball limited times within some of the stuff that we do.
"From here on out, when the running back room gets exactly to where I want it to get, we're not going to have to worry about that."
In the future, Held said, he would like to have anywhere from four to six running backs who are ready to play.
"You're going to get hit in this league, right?" he said of the Big Ten. "You have to have enough guys who can handle the wear and tear and the plays. That's why the walk-on program is so important, too."
Super Bowl approach: Held was unconcerned that Nebraska would take Maryland lightly, despite the Terrapins struggles since the start of the season. The Terps have lost their last three games by scores of 52-10 (against Minnesota), 38-7 (against Michigan) and 73-14 (against Ohio State).
"We can't overlook anybody where we're at," the coach said. "Every week is for the Super Bowl with us. We have to be ready to play. We're not in any position ever to overlook ... I mean, you look at what Maryland did at the beginning of the year, they were putting up 70 points a game."
The Terrapins (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) opened the season with a 79-0 win against Howard and followed it with a 63-20 triumph over Syracuse.
"For us, this is for everything," Held said. "For the trajectory of where we want to get to, this is as important as anything -- to keep fighting and see what our guys are willing to do. I think our guys are ready for another challenge."
More Terps talk: In the same vein, NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters said that despite Maryland's defense giving up a lot of points, the Terps have athletes at every level.
"They've given up a lot of points, but if you look at them man for man they're very talented. They've got good size, good length. Secondary, they're going to run around, they're going to get up in your face and press and make it difficult to get off the line of scrimmage," Walters said. "It doesn't look like a team that's given up as many points as they have. They're very athletic."
Walters also repeated the mantra he's preached all year: Nebraska can't beat itself. Maryland is coming off a bye week, he said, so the Terps will be "ready for a fight."
Hickman's role: Listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Omaha Burke graduate Chris Hickman is capable of playing tight end, slot receiver or even splitting wide as a receiver. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said coaches don't necessarily seek to choose one spot for Hickman. In fact, the coach said, Frost's system dictates that skill players such as Hickman should be able to play multiple roles.
"Right now, we're just trying to find play-makers -- young kids that we think can help us in the future," Beckton said.