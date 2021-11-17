Red Report: Reimer and Henrich racking up tackles; recruiting challenge amid staff turnover

Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich enter the final two weeks of the season ranked third and fifth, respectively, in the Big Ten in tackles.

The young duo has served reliably in the middle of Nebraska’s defense as they’ve both played in all 10 games so far this year. Reimer missed the final two series against Ohio State before the bye week with an injury, but spoke with reporters Monday and appears to be good to go for the stretch run against a pair of physical offenses in Wisconsin and Iowa.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Lincoln North Star graduate has 96 tackles so far, while his 2019 classmate and former Omaha Burke standout Henrich is not far behind at 87.

That means they’re on track to become the first pair of NU linebackers to each turn in 100-tackle seasons since 2003 when Demorrio Williams (128) finished behind only Barrett Ruud (149).

Ruud, of course, is not only the program’s all-time leading tackler, but he also coaches Reimer and Henrich.