Red Report: Reimer and Henrich racking up tackles; recruiting challenge amid staff turnover

Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich enter the final two weeks of the season ranked third and fifth, respectively, in the Big Ten in tackles.
The young duo has served reliably in the middle of Nebraska’s defense as they’ve both played in all 10 games so far this year. Reimer missed the final two series against Ohio State before the bye week with an injury, but spoke with reporters Monday and appears to be good to go for the stretch run against a pair of physical offenses in Wisconsin and Iowa.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Lincoln North Star graduate has 96 tackles so far, while his 2019 classmate and former Omaha Burke standout Henrich is not far behind at 87.
That means they’re on track to become the first pair of NU linebackers to each turn in 100-tackle seasons since 2003 when Demorrio Williams (128) finished behind only Barrett Ruud (149).
Ruud, of course, is not only the program’s all-time leading tackler, but he also coaches Reimer and Henrich.
“If somebody breaks a bunch of records of mine, I hope it’s the guys I’m coaching,” Ruud said with a laugh Tuesday. “They’re playing hard and I think the good thing about them is they don’t care if they get 15 tackles or four tackles. They’re about the team and they’re about the work and they’re doing a great job on a day-to-day basis and that makes it fun for me as a coach.”
The duo and the rest of the Husker defense will have its hands full the next two weeks, but it’s been a season of growth for the young pair who can be staples in the middle of the NU operation in 2022 and perhaps beyond.
“As a coach, all you can ask for is that Sunday through Saturday morning before the game starts they’re doing everything that you ask them to do,” Ruud said. “Then you hope those habits carry over during the game. I think they’ve had some success on the field because they’re really worked hard during the week. They’ve got a good routine, they stick to it, they’re into football, they’re positive.”
Recruiting challenge amidst turnover: Nebraska’s coaching staff fanned out around the country last weekend and saw recruits from several different classes.
Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson worked on the East Coast while head coach Scott Frost and interim quarterbacks coach Steve Cooper went to Burleson, Texas, to watch 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola throw for 450 yards and seven touchdowns.
Closer to home, NU 2023 verbal commit and Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer will play for a state championship next week at Memorial Stadium.
Brahmer’s future position coach, Sean Beckton, is still on staff, but NU has four 2022 commits (quarterback Richard Torres, running back Ashton Hayes and receivers Grant Page and Victor Jones Jr.) and 2023 offensive line pledge Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) who saw their expected college position coach fired last week.
Ruud coordinates NU’s in-state recruiting efforts in addition to doing work in Florida and elsewhere and said the best thing to do in periods of change is to keep kids in the loop.
The Huskers currently have offers out to three other in-state players in the 2023 class beyond the pair of verbal commits (including receiver Malachi Coleman) and to 2024 wide receiver Daevonn Hall (Bellevue West), as well.
“I think the biggest thing is you try to be very open with your communication,” Ruud said. “You want the guys that you’re talking to on the regular to know what’s going on, to know (Frost’s) vision and to know that they’re a huge part of it. What I kind of told them is, when I find out what’s going to be the next move, they’re going to know pretty much after our guys know. That’s the biggest thing is just continually being open about what’s going on, continually talking to your targets.
“I think all of those guys have a really good feel for how important they are to our program.”
