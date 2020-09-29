Red Report: Receiver depth emerging; NU embracing schedule; Joseph catching up

There are the newcomers, led by heralded junior college transfer Omar Manning, graduate transfer Levi Falck, and true freshmen Zavier Betts, Alante Brown and Marcus Fleming.

There are the returners, led by Wan’Dale Robinson and Kade Warner, along with redshirt freshmen Jamie Nance, Demariyon Houston and Chris Hickman, who has moved over from tight end.

And there’s also a new coach, as Matt Lubick works to put his stamp on the group after taking over for Troy Walters.

“I’m not wanting to single any guys out on offense and say (something like), 'I think Wan’Dale is one we need to pay attention to.' That’s not how I operate,” Fisher said. “All of them have been great additions to the team. The old guys are better. Guys that have been here for a year, it looks like they’ve been here for two.”

NU embracing schedule: Nebraska’s players and coaches aren’t planning to back down from the daunting schedule laid out for them when the Big Ten announced its return to football.

“To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” senior JoJo Domann said on a Zoom call Tuesday. “We’ve been given an opportunity here not only to play football but also to play the best teams in our conference right off the rip. So we’re ready to go.”