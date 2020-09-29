Red Report: Receiver depth emerging; NU embracing schedule; Joseph catching up

Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher figures to get an up-close look every day at Nebraska’s overhauled group of receivers. And the first thing that stands out, Fisher said, is the depth at the position.
“They’re harder to cover than last year because it’s a bigger group, number one, and it’s a bigger talented group, just by the numbers,” Fisher told reporters Tuesday. “It’s not just one or two guys anymore; it’s six or seven of them now, maybe eight of them. So it makes practice more competitive every day.”
There are the newcomers, led by heralded junior college transfer Omar Manning, graduate transfer Levi Falck, and true freshmen Zavier Betts, Alante Brown and Marcus Fleming.
There are the returners, led by Wan’Dale Robinson and Kade Warner, along with redshirt freshmen Jamie Nance, Demariyon Houston and Chris Hickman, who has moved over from tight end.
And there’s also a new coach, as Matt Lubick works to put his stamp on the group after taking over for Troy Walters.
“I’m not wanting to single any guys out on offense and say (something like), 'I think Wan’Dale is one we need to pay attention to.' That’s not how I operate,” Fisher said. “All of them have been great additions to the team. The old guys are better. Guys that have been here for a year, it looks like they’ve been here for two.”
NU embracing schedule: Nebraska’s players and coaches aren’t planning to back down from the daunting schedule laid out for them when the Big Ten announced its return to football.
“To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” senior JoJo Domann said on a Zoom call Tuesday. “We’ve been given an opportunity here not only to play football but also to play the best teams in our conference right off the rip. So we’re ready to go.”
Nebraska opens the season at Ohio State (set for 11 a.m. Oct. 24 on Fox) before returning home to face Wisconsin, followed by a road trip to Northwestern and a home game against Penn State in the season’s first month.
The chance to play football, players and coaches both said, outweighs any worries the team might have about the challenge of those early games.
“I control what I can control,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “They put it out there, we play football. I don’t care who we play, I just want to play football. It’s a great opportunity for us, for sure."
Ohio State was the preseason No. 2-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25, with Wisconsin and Penn State also among the ranked teams.
“Guys are excited. One thing they did not want to do was play a schedule that didn’t have the best teams in it,” Chinander said. “They want to play the best teams, I want to coach against the best teams. That’s why we came to Nebraska. We don’t want to play a bunch of games that don’t matter.”
Joseph catching up: Prized cornerback recruit Nadab Joseph has some catching up to do, but the work has begun on getting him up to speed after he committed to Nebraska in late July and joined the team in early August.
“Nadab is doing great,” Fisher said. “He’s jumped right in the pot with the rest of the guys, so that relationship is going good.
“Obviously he’s working trying to catch up on things (with his) very short time being here.”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Miami native was the No. 1 defensive back and No. 3 overall junior college player in the 2020 class.
He landed at NU after originally signing with Georgia as a four-star recruit out of high school but failed to qualify and instead ended up at Independence (Kansas) Community College.
Late start has benefit: Sure, Nebraska would have loved to be playing football a month ago, but the Big Ten’s delayed start did provide at least one benefit.
The Husker coaching staff was able to watch other teams get their seasons started, then pick the brains of the coaches on some of those teams to figure out how to set up their own return-to-play plan.
“I’ve also had the opportunity to talk to some of those coaches that played early, some friends in the business, what they thought that they did wrong, what they thought they did right leading up to those games,” Chinander said. “Some people just went completely no contact because they wanted to get to the game healthy and safe and all those types of things, and did that work? No.
“So again I think Coach (Scott) Frost has found a good balance for us.”
After going 10 months without doing any work in pads, Nebraska now has less than a month to fully ramp up for the opener at Ohio State.
So even though NU hasn’t been playing, the Huskers have been watching.
“First and foremost, I’m a football fan. When Nebraska high school football kicked off, I had two high school games streaming on my TV, so I’ve been watching games as much as I could, even while we’re working,” Chinander said. “Not being the first ones to play gave us a little bit of an advantage to talk to people and find out how practices worked — what didn’t work and what did, and can we find that balance of what’s going to work for Nebraska football.”
