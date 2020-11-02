Red Report: Ready to vote; suspensions carry over; Farniok adjusting; next step for young linemen

Like many of his teammates, Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is a first-time voter this year.
And the sophomore is hopeful his teammates take advantage of the opportunity.
“I think it’s good. It’s good for us to have that platform, have the opportunity to go out and vote and do those kind of things,” Robinson said Monday. “I think now it’s a lot more big of a deal to go out and vote and use your voice and everything like that, especially with everything going on in the world, and that’s something I hope all of our players go out and do, is at least go out and vote and some point.”
The NCAA announced in September that Division I programs had to give their athletes the day off on Election Day. No practices or games will be held Tuesday.
While that may throw a wrench into preparations for a football game, it’s an important thing to do,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said.
“I just want them to understand what the country’s all about and what their rights are,” Frost said. “Obviously you’d have to be living under a rock to not have heard that a million times this year.”
Frost said a straw poll in Monday morning’s team meeting revealed that the majority of the Huskers have either already voted or will do so Tuesday.
“It’s just a great opportunity for people to have their voices be heard, and cast their vote for whoever they think is the best candidate,” senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok said.
Suspensions carry over: Frost confirmed defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams will miss the first half of Saturday’s game against Northwestern after each player was ejected for targeting in the second half against Ohio State.
The cancellation of last week’s game against Wisconsin had no bearing on the suspensions, said Frost, who went on to term the suspensions as not fair.
“We’re down 33% of our original season now. We’re down to eight games total, if we get to play them all from here on out,” Frost said. So it’s an awfully big penalty, considering, I thought one call at the very least was very close.
“It’s too bad for the kids that are getting the opportunity to play taken away, and going to miss a half on top of that.”
Farniok adjusting: Farniok made his first career start at right guard against Ohio State, and said Monday he’s looking forward to the challenge of continuing to master the position.
Farniok moved inside this season after starting 24 games at right tackle.
“I’ve just got to get used to how fast the actual contact happens,” Farniok explained. “There’s a little bit of a speed change in the essence of how fast contact gets to you. I’ve just got to get ready and get used to the quickness of how fast you’re going to be on top of someone and how fast you’re going to be ready for a change of direction.”
Farniok was part of an offensive line that helped NU average 5.8 yards per carry against Ohio State.
“I always enjoy these types of challenges,” he said. “I learned a little bit from it and I’m hoping to improve from it.”
Next step for young linemen: Redshirt freshmen Bryce Benhart and Ethan Piper both saw plenty of playing time against Ohio State, with Benhart starting at right tackle and Piper rotating with Boe Wilson at left guard.
The objective for those two now, according to a teammate and a coach, is to keep improving.
“Just staying on our blocks, continuing to get a good push, and giving that quarterback as much time as possible,” senior Matt Farniok said of what he wants to see against Northwestern. “I think we had a couple lapses, and I think we’ve done a good job of striding to improve where we needed to.”
While not having a game last week deprived both players of an opportunity for more live game reps, Frost was bullish on the future for both.
“Those guys are going to be good players for us for a while around here,” Frost said. “We’ll keep trying to get them experience so we can get better.”
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
