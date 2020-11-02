Red Report: Ready to vote; suspensions carry over; Farniok adjusting; next step for young linemen

“It’s just a great opportunity for people to have their voices be heard, and cast their vote for whoever they think is the best candidate,” senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok said.

Suspensions carry over: Frost confirmed defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams will miss the first half of Saturday’s game against Northwestern after each player was ejected for targeting in the second half against Ohio State.

The cancellation of last week’s game against Wisconsin had no bearing on the suspensions, said Frost, who went on to term the suspensions as not fair.

“We’re down 33% of our original season now. We’re down to eight games total, if we get to play them all from here on out,” Frost said. So it’s an awfully big penalty, considering, I thought one call at the very least was very close.

“It’s too bad for the kids that are getting the opportunity to play taken away, and going to miss a half on top of that.”

Farniok adjusting: Farniok made his first career start at right guard against Ohio State, and said Monday he’s looking forward to the challenge of continuing to master the position.

Farniok moved inside this season after starting 24 games at right tackle.