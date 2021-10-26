Red Report: Rahmir Johnson 'ready to go'; Purdue 'much improved' defensively; former NU WR Spielman retires

Recruiting work: NU head coach Scott Frost said recently that the 2022 recruiting class may tilt more toward transfer portal additions and also potentially junior college players.

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti is a good example of an assistant who will be in the market for an addition or two in this class. He could add a player from the high school ranks, the portal or a juco depending on the fit.

“Fortunate for us, we’ve got a lot of young guys that have a lot of reps for us that are going to be coming back, so we don’t lose a lot,” Tuioti said Tuesday. “I’m being real selective in the guy that we need to add to our room so that guy can build and add value to our room and the culture that we’ve got right now. The worst thing you can do is bring a guy in that just doesn’t fit the culture. We’ve worked really, really hard to build the culture the right way and we’ve got some great young guys that are going to be leaders for us in Ty (Robinson) and Casey (Rogers), those type of guys. We want to make sure that the guy we bring in can fit the group.”

As Frost said, the Huskers will look for potential immediate impact-type players in the portal.