Red Report: QB Thompson studying coverages 'all day, every day;' and some nickel talk

If Casey Thompson struggles at any point as a Nebraska quarterback, it apparently won’t be for lack of time put into the job.

“Casey is a pro, I’ll say that,” Husker sophomore defensive back Marques Buford Jr. said following Monday’s practice. “I see Casey in here (at Memorial Stadium) all day, every day. He’s in here watching film. He’s not just reading our coverages — I know we’re going against each other in spring ball right now — but at the end of the day we’re going to be playing against other teams.

“I know he came from the Big 12 to the Big Ten. He’s been talking about how Big Ten teams cover differently than Big 12 teams. I think he’s been doing a great job so far.”

Thompson, a graduate transfer from Texas, was 4-6 last season as the Longhorns’ starter. He threw for 2,113 yards while completing 63.2% of his passes and finished with a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

For his UT career, Thompson appeared in 19 games and threw 30 touchdowns and nine picks.

“He’s just an all-around great player,” Buford said. “He’s able to move around out of the pocket, but he’s not just going to go straight out of the pocket. He’s going to sit in the pocket, look for his reads and let the play develop before he just goes and runs.”

Asked if teammates pick up on Thompson’s work ethic and follow suit, Buford said, “Honestly, this year the whole team has been doing a great job of getting extra reps, extra film time, extra everything. Not really anybody has been loafing. We’ve been doing a pretty good job of holding everybody accountable, even the folks that people say aren’t going to play.

“We feel everybody is equal. The people on the scout team are just as important as the people in the one group. That’s been the order we’ve been trying to carry this season.”

Buford in hunt: With 2021 starting safeties Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams chasing possible NFL careers, Nebraska coaches have some work to do to find dependable starters at those spots.

Buford, a product of St. Thomas More (Connecticut) Prep, thus far has practiced well and is in the hunt, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.

“He’s been exactly what we thought he’d be,” the coach said. “His prep school coach, we knew very well. We knew he was going to have great character and all the intangibles were going to be there. We just had to get him out here and see what he could do. So far he’s met and exceeded expectations.”

Buford, a native of DeSoto, Texas, said he’s practiced exclusively at safety but is also learning the corner position. Last season, his first in the program, he was a regular on special teams coverage units and totaled three tackles.

Early-spring focus: Chinander said the defense's focus through four practices this spring has been “to get a big chunk of base install in,” he said.

“Today we had a little third-down period,” he said. “We had to get some of the basic third-down mechanisms in.”

Chinander said some players, especially the new ones, are experiencing information overload.

“For some of the guys, it’s no big deal,” the coach said. “But for a lot of these new guys, they’re swimming in it a little bit. We want to get everything in, then we’ll dial it back and detail everything.”

Good communication is integral.

“The way we practice, things are moving pretty fast and furious,” Chinander said. “It’s, ‘Do I get lined up, and then can I communicate with whoever I need?’ Whether it’s linebackers to D-line, whether it’s safety to safety or safety to corner or safety to outside linebacker. Whatever the case may be, it’s getting your feet set in the ground, getting your eyes where they’re supposed to be, and then being able to verbalize what your job is.”

Kolarevic in coverage: Senior Chris Kolarevic is competing for the starting nickel job this offseason, moving to the spot after playing in the rotation at inside linebacker last year.

What’s the biggest adjustment?

“I haven’t really had in-game situations. I haven’t had to cover a No. 2 receiver in the slot that much,” he said. “That’s something that I’ve been doing a lot in practice and working on. I worked on it this offseason because I knew I was going to be playing nickel and I feel comfortable with it now. It’s not too bad.”

Not too bad, but it’s a big challenge covering a guy like Omar Manning on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s good. We get a little chippy sometimes. But I like it,” the former Northern Iowa standout said. “It’s fun to cover him and all those other guys.”

Gifford’s objective: Chinander was asked how Lincoln Southeast graduate Isaac Gifford can raise his game to another level.

Gifford played in every game in 2021 in his second year in the program, including extensive action at nickel in the final two games of the season when senior JoJo Domann was sidelined by injury.

“Isaac studies the game, studies the film, he knows where to be,” Chinander said. “For him, it’s probably just a matter of making that play a little bit quicker. Everybody’s going to make a mental error. But that’s not his game. That’s not what he does. But he needs to be able to see those plays happen and, boom, just be able to jump on them a little quicker.”

No index testing: One byproduct of starting spring ball on Feb. 28 is Nebraska did not do its end-of-winter strength and speed index testing like it did last year.

“I don’t know if we’ll get to that in the summer or not, because obviously the summer will be extended because we started early, but I just think we didn’t have that amount of time that we had last spring,” said Kolarevic, who was one of NU’s top performers last winter.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

