Red Report: QB Martinez should be ready for spring ball after surgery; RB Washington meeting on tap

Washington meeting on tap: Frost said that he thinks a final decision on Maurice Washington’s status with the team could be coming as soon as this week.

“We are actually going to meet with Maurice (Thursday) and try to come to a little resolution on what is going to happen,” Frost said. “I’ll have more for you after that.”

The sophomore running back left the team after seven games in 2019, and his status has remained in limbo through the end of the season and the offseason. Washington is facing two criminal charges in a California court, which resulted in the Stockton, California, native having a limited role during the spring and serving a half-game suspension in NU’s season-opening win against South Alabama. Washington was suspended again for the first half of Oct. 5’s win against Northwestern for an unrelated team rules violation.

Washington's numbers dramatically decreased over his final three games as he carried the ball just 15 times for 30 yards and caught four passes for 13 yards.

After NU’s loss to Minnesota, Frost announced Washington was away from the team indefinitely, but did not call it a suspension. His status has been in limbo since, though he remains enrolled as a student at Nebraska.