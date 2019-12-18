Red Report: QB Martinez should be ready for spring ball after surgery; RB Washington meeting on tap

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez was one of a number of players who had surgery after the season ended, head coach Scott Frost said Wednesday.
Frost didn’t confirm exactly what the surgery was, though Martinez was dealing with a shoulder injury to his non-throwing shoulder throughout the season and also missed two games because of a knee injury.
“We had a lot of guys that had minor surgeries to get things cleaned up,” Frost said. “Had quite a few guys that were tough and playing through some things in the end of the year. So, there’s several guys, including Adrian, that had minor surgeries. Well, no surgery is minor.”
Martinez, of course, regressed statistically in his sophomore season, a development Frost attributed after the year to myriad issues including health, surrounding talent, protection and decision-making.
"All I'll tell you is, I think the kid's a trooper for battling through what he battled through this year, and he is not alone," Frost said. “Several other guys had gotten things out and fighting for the team. That’s football. I’ve had seven surgeries as a football player. You come back healthier and better when you get one. I think a lot of those guys’ play will improve when they’re 100% healthy.”
Frost didn't mention any other players who underwent surgery, but said everyone should be back in time for the start of spring practice.
Washington meeting on tap: Frost said that he thinks a final decision on Maurice Washington’s status with the team could be coming as soon as this week.
“We are actually going to meet with Maurice (Thursday) and try to come to a little resolution on what is going to happen,” Frost said. “I’ll have more for you after that.”
You have free articles remaining.
The sophomore running back left the team after seven games in 2019, and his status has remained in limbo through the end of the season and the offseason. Washington is facing two criminal charges in a California court, which resulted in the Stockton, California, native having a limited role during the spring and serving a half-game suspension in NU’s season-opening win against South Alabama. Washington was suspended again for the first half of Oct. 5’s win against Northwestern for an unrelated team rules violation.
Washington's numbers dramatically decreased over his final three games as he carried the ball just 15 times for 30 yards and caught four passes for 13 yards.
After NU’s loss to Minnesota, Frost announced Washington was away from the team indefinitely, but did not call it a suspension. His status has been in limbo since, though he remains enrolled as a student at Nebraska.
Frost says NU handled Hunt, Legrone properly: Frost also said he thought the football program did everything it could in response to sexual assault allegations made against former players Katerian Legrone and Andre Hunt.
The pair were the subject of a Title IX investigation — and were subsequently arrested by Lincoln Police — in connection to an alleged sexual assault that took place at an off-campus apartment on Aug. 25.
They were suspended indefinitely the next day, Frost said Wednesday, and offensive coordinator Troy Walters announced the suspensions on Aug. 28.
"A lot of those things are things I can't talk about publicly,” Frost said. “All I can tell you is the minute we were made aware of any accusations, we funneled it to the person we were supposed to report Title IX issues to, and immediately suspended them indefinitely from the team, and removed them from all football activities. And then we let Title IX and the authorities do their job."
Since an ESPN report detailing the findings of the Title IX report, which is confidential and not subject to public records request, more allegations have surfaced about each player, including a reported additional Title IX investigation involving Legrone in April 2019. The Journal Star has not verified the investigation. Frost on Wednesday explained what happens when a Title IX investigation is initiated.
“If it has something to do with our football players and it’s serious enough, then they’ll make me aware,” Frost said. In (the August) situation, the minute we were made aware of anything, that came from a separate source, we reported it appropriately.”
— Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.