Red Report: Productive, healthy year for Husker ILBs; OSU QB Stroud has hit his stride; one more stop

If you look at the Big Ten leaders in tackles for the season, you’ll spot two Nebraska inside linebackers near the top of the list.

Sophomore Luke Reimer (86) and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich (79) are No. 2 and tied for third, respectively, in total tackles. Even accounting for the fact that some teams in the Big Ten have played one fewer game than the Huskers, Reimer and Henrich are fourth and sixth, respectively, in tackles per game.

Just as important as those numbers, though, is another that appears next to each of their names on the stat sheet: Nine.

The two young linebackers have each played in every game this year after each dealing with injury issues in the past.

Reimer missed two games in 2019 and two last year due to a variety of more minor issues, while Henrich dealt with a knee injury from high school when he first arrived at NU in Jan. 2019 and has also had multiple shoulder injuries during his time in college. He played in just one game in 2019 and missed one last year.