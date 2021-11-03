Red Report: Productive, healthy year for Husker ILBs; OSU QB Stroud has hit his stride; one more stop

If you look at the Big Ten leaders in tackles for the season, you’ll spot two Nebraska inside linebackers near the top of the list.
Sophomore Luke Reimer (86) and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich (79) are No. 2 and tied for third, respectively, in total tackles. Even accounting for the fact that some teams in the Big Ten have played one fewer game than the Huskers, Reimer and Henrich are fourth and sixth, respectively, in tackles per game.
Just as important as those numbers, though, is another that appears next to each of their names on the stat sheet: Nine.
The two young linebackers have each played in every game this year after each dealing with injury issues in the past.
Reimer missed two games in 2019 and two last year due to a variety of more minor issues, while Henrich dealt with a knee injury from high school when he first arrived at NU in Jan. 2019 and has also had multiple shoulder injuries during his time in college. He played in just one game in 2019 and missed one last year.
“You definitely have to take care of your body," Reimer said. "That’s another part of the job that you just have to do. Me and Nick have played a lot of snaps this year. (Junior Chris Kolarevic) has come in and helped, given us a breather and stuff, but yeah, we’ve definitely played a lot of snaps. We just have to continue to take really good care of our bodies.”
According to Pro Football Focus data, Reimer has played a total of 557 snaps (86.3% of NU’s total, which includes late-game situations against Fordham and Northwestern when reserves got multiple series of work) and Henrich has played 531 (82.2%). Reimer checks in third among all defenders, behind only cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt and Quinton Newsome. Senior JoJo Domann, who has now played in 29 straight games for the Huskers, slots in right between Reimer and Henrich.
Kolarevic, the third member of NU’s three-man inside linebacker rotation, has played 140 snaps (21.7%).
Stroud coming into his own: Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been prolific over his past four starts, throwing 15 touchdowns without an interception and averaging more than 11 yards per attempt.
“Early in the year obviously he looked like he wasn’t quite what he is now," Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "He’s done a really good job developing throughout the year. He looks like he has command of the offense now. Shoot, he’s got a big arm, he can make all the throws. He’s got good wide receivers, they get open for him. I think he does a good job with his reads, he does a good job scrambling or getting rid of the football when there’s nowhere to go with it.”
OSU had scored 52-plus points in each of Stroud’s past three starts before scoring 33 in a victory over Penn State last week. In that game, the former five-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, California, threw for 305 yards and a touchdown.
One more stop: On Tuesday, Chinander pointed to a couple of clear areas when asked how his defensive unit can take a step forward over the final three games of the regular season: Create more turnovers and more sacks.
However, he also pointed out that the Blackshirts are pretty good — but not quite excellent — at getting off the field on third down.
“To me, 33% on the third-down percentages is, when you look back statistically over college football and stats are stats and whatever, but that 33% kind of gets you into that top group,” Chinander said. “Last game, we were 35.7% or something like that, so get off the field one more time or two more times on third down and that makes a huge difference in the football game.”
Indeed, Purdue was 6-of-17 on third downs, good for 35.2%.
On the season, Nebraska is allowing conversions on 37.1% of opponent third downs (seventh in the Big Ten) and 34.6% during conference play (fourth).
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.