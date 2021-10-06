Red Report: 'Pressure is a privilege'; Ruud ribs Reimer's hands; Michigan's physicality in the run game

“I think those guys are going to be jacked, they’re going to be ready to roll and it’s going to be an awesome, awesome environment.”

Give Luke a hand: Sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer is Nebraska’s leading tackler through six games and checks in No. 6 in the Big Ten at 8½ per game. He’s made plays all over the field and logged an interception against Buffalo earlier this season.

Since then, he’s had his hands on more chances for picks — against Oklahoma, MSU and twice against Northwestern — with varying degrees of difficulty, but has not yet come down with a second.

Asked about Reimer’s propensity for being around the ball in the passing game, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said, mostly playfully, “Hasn’t caught them, has he? Hasn’t caught any balls. I don’t know. I told him, ‘Hey, PBUs are great. I’d rather have interceptions.’

“I hope he’s saving them up for the rest of the year.”

Ruud added that Reimer is tough on himself when he misses a chance to make a big play.