Red Report: Payne working at OLB, Wright injured; DL Rogers on the rise; Ruud says offense looks 'sharp'

Nebraska’s outside linebackers room entered preseason camp as perhaps the group with the most question marks on the defensive side of the ball.

That only became more the case when redshirt freshman Javin Wright said via Twitter that he was slated to have to have surgery Tuesday. The exact nature of Wright’s injury, which a source said is to his knee, is not known, nor is whether Wright has a chance to return to action still this year.

At OLB, NU has returning senior JoJo Domann, junior Caleb Tannor and sophomore Garrett Nelson along with junior college transfer Niko Cooper and a host of young players.

It also now has Pheldarius Payne. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Tuesday that Payne, recruited as a defensive lineman, is working with Mike Dawson’s group currently.

“We’re trying to get him some reps outside because he does a good job with the rush off the edge,” Tuioti said of the 6-foot-3, 275-pounder. “I think he puts stress on offensive tackles and can give us some edge rush.”

In addition, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said redshirt freshman Nick Henrich could play outside if needed, though the Omaha Burke graduate so far has mostly stuck inside.