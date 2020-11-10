Red Report: Open competition the theme; first drive frustrations; Farnioks work together; Piper praises D-line

Frost said the elder Farniok played one of his best games at Nebraska after taking over for Cam Jurgens, who missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

Matt Farniok said Tuesday he found out he would be playing center in the week leading up to the game, and already had a base of knowledge to work from.

"My brother was a huge help in helping me understand how to snap; and proper stance, footwork," he said. "We've been working off and on (on) snaps probably for a month or two here and there. So he was a big factor in helping me snap the ball back to the quarterback."

Will Farniok, a sophomore, appeared in three games as a center for Nebraska last season as a redshirt freshman. He played the entire second half against South Alabama, and also played against Northern Illinois and Maryland.

Piper praises defensive line: Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ethan Piper has been solid in his first two games for Nebraska, and said Tuesday he has the guys he lines up across from in practice to thank.

"I think we have one of the best D-lines in the Big Ten, in my opinion, just sizewise and strength," Piper said. "And I think they did a great job of preparing me and the whole offensive line to go against Northwestern and Ohio State."