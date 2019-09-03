If nothing else, the Nebraska football team at least has some past experience to draw this year as it prepares to face Colorado.
That wasn't the case last season, of course, when Nebraska's season-opener against Akron was cancelled because of thunderstorms while the Buffaloes stomped Colorado State 45-13.
This year CU beat the Rams 52-31. And while Nebraska's players say they didn't play their best game against South Alabama, they at least played a game.
"(It helps) tremendously. The 'experts' always say the biggest improvement is from Game 1 to Game 2. And I know we'll improve, but this is a big test," Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. "I think having that first game where you have some success on defense but you also have a lot of things to fix, that kind of lets everybody know that hey, we haven’t arrived. We’re not there. We need to dial this thing back or it’s going to be a long day on Saturday.
"So I’m glad for the success, I’m also glad for some of the things we need to get corrected."
Offensive line 'angry': Right tackle Brenden Jaimes said the offensive line was angry about its performance against the Jaguars, during which NU averaged just 2.2 rushing yards per carry.
The lack of production often came down to one guy on the offense breaking down too often, Jaimes said, but that the issue was fixable.
No turnover chain: You see more and more teams (Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina) rewarding forced turnovers with chain necklaces, belts and such.
Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher thought about creating a gimmick along those lines and decided … nah.
“I don’t think that’s Nebraska. I don’t think that’s Nebraska football,” he said. “I think it’s just, let’s put on the hard hat and let’s go out there and play physical, hard football. Then let’s get on the sideline and take a break, and then let’s come out and do the same thing.”
Athletic QB: Colorado senior quarterback Steven Montez, at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, obviously feels comfortable slinging passes from the pocket.
Don’t be misled by the size, though. Montez can get yards with his feet, according to Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher.
“I see him make plays with his feet and keep drives alive,” Fisher said. “I actually think when he does have opportunities to keep that drive alive, he’s more successful that way.”
Montez ranks seventh on the school’s all-time chart in true rushing yards by a quarterback when sacks are removed (1,273 yards on 277 true rushing attempts, or 6.24 yards per carry).
Jump in competition: Fisher shed light on what he’s telling his DBs this week regarding Colorado’s prowess on offense compared to South Alabama’s.
“It’s a huge change, this is totally different,” the coach said. “I told the guys, ‘I take my hat off to (South Alabama). I never talk bad about a team, but you should’ve beat them. You should’ve beat them worse than that. This team (Colorado) is different. This team beat you last year, so it’s a different approach. We owe them one.”
Fisher said he doesn’t discuss last year’s 33-28 loss to CU all that much. But he did add one thing.
“They beat us in the secondary, in my opinion,” the coach said. “They had two great passes on (our) secondary, and one to end the game. So don’t forget that.”
Keeping tabs on Shenault: Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault is one of the best in the country, Chinader said. It was already going to be a challenge to game plan for the Buffaloes because of new schemes on both offense and defense under new head coach Mel Tucker, but a player like Shenault is a difference maker.
"He probably is, or is one of the, best wide receivers in the country, Chinander said.
With Shenault, it's like a game of Where's Waldo, Chinander said, because CU will line the receiver up all over the field.
"You've got to know where that cat's at. You have to understand where he's at and how we can work our calls to benefit us... We've got to know where he's at."
Deontai Williams wasn't dressed for practice Tuesday. The junior safety was injured late in the first quarter of Saturday's win and watched the remainder of the contest from the sideline as Eli Sullivan, Eric Lee and Cam Taylor-Britt rotated through his spot on the defense.