Red Report: OL Nouili on scholarship; S Farmer earns Blackshirt; Frost says NU ready to give OSU 'best shot'

The safety has been playing in NU’s three-man safety rotation all year and stepped into the starting lineup when Deontai Williams went down with a knee injury against Minnesota.

Farmer, an Atlanta native, had two interceptions in his first career start last year against Northwestern and has played extensively for secondary coach Travis Fisher this fall, appearing in all nine games. Farmer has appeared in 18 games overall in his career.

“I don’t think any of us had a doubt that Myles was going to go in there and operate," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. "Guys go in, first-time starter, everyone makes a mistake in every game. He probably made a few, right? But he operated pretty well, did a good job.”

‘Always pressure’: Frost said Monday that he does his best to block out the growing external conversations about his job status beyond this year and just how hot his seat might be.

On Thursday, he said he doesn’t worry about his players getting caught up in that type of speculation or feeling added pressure given that his job may be on the line over the final three weeks of the season.