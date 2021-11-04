Red Report: OL Nouili on scholarship; S Farmer earns Blackshirt; Frost says NU ready to give OSU 'best shot'

Nouredin Nouili’s worked his way from walk-on transfer from Colorado State to starting at left guard for Nebraska over the past year-plus.
Now, he’s a scholarship player.
Husker head coach Scott Frost said Nouili was put on scholarship this week after he’s started the past four games at left guard.
“We’ve kind of had one in our back pocket,” Frost said. … “He’s done a great job. He’s been one of the best guys we’ve had up front ever since we’ve inserted him. He’s a great story, a foreign exchange student that went to Norris and went to Colorado State and decided he wanted to be back here and walked on. It’s a great story about a Nebraska kid and walk-ons. It’s been a big part of this program and any time we’ve got someone that’s playing and earning it, we want to take care of those guys.”
Nouili has accomplished both since he arrived in Lincoln in January 2020. The Frankfurt, Germany, native came to Norris as a high school senior and played well enough to earn FCS offers and an offer from Colorado State, where he started seven games in 2019. Then he transferred back to NU and now is a starter in the Big Ten.
“He’s another one in a long line of guys that have earned it and that are helping Nebraska,” Frost said.
Farmer a Blackshirt: On a similar note, redshirt freshman defensive back Myles Farmer earned a Blackshirt this week after his second career start.
The safety has been playing in NU’s three-man safety rotation all year and stepped into the starting lineup when Deontai Williams went down with a knee injury against Minnesota.
Welcome to the Brotherhood ☠️#Thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/MHO6FlZtHg— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 4, 2021
Farmer, an Atlanta native, had two interceptions in his first career start last year against Northwestern and has played extensively for secondary coach Travis Fisher this fall, appearing in all nine games. Farmer has appeared in 18 games overall in his career.
“I don’t think any of us had a doubt that Myles was going to go in there and operate," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. "Guys go in, first-time starter, everyone makes a mistake in every game. He probably made a few, right? But he operated pretty well, did a good job.”
‘Always pressure’: Frost said Monday that he does his best to block out the growing external conversations about his job status beyond this year and just how hot his seat might be.
On Thursday, he said he doesn’t worry about his players getting caught up in that type of speculation or feeling added pressure given that his job may be on the line over the final three weeks of the season.
“At Nebraska, there’s always pressure,” he said. “There’s so much interest and so many people with opinions and talking, and it’s hard to not notice any of that, but our players have done a great job of locking in and being prepared and we’re going to go give it our best shot Saturday against an elite team.”
Martinez bounce-back?: Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez had his worst outing of the season last week against Purdue, completing 14-of-29 passes and throwing four interceptions after having just three through NU's first eight games.
"I think it’s the same thing I talked about with the team: He plays such good football most of the time, but in some of the key situations, (there are) key plays where we haven't got it done as a team. Sometimes it’s been him," Frost said Thursday. "I felt bad for him Saturday. He’d done a good job with turnovers and interceptions this year until that game and if you do that in a game you’re not going to win it very often. That was tough, but again, it’s decisions and execution in key situations and we’ve got a lot of guys capable of doing it. We’ve got to do it."
Contreraz gets a second start: Walk-on kicker Chase Contreraz will handle NU's place-kicking duties again after making all three of his kicks (two PATs and a 37-yard field goal) last week against Purdue.
"He did a great job of coming in and competing and did a great job of earning it last week," Frost said. "I really liked the look he had in his eye, had a confident look in his eye and that gives me confidence."
